In preparation for the Hajj season of 1447 AH and to ensure the safety of the pilgrims to the Sacred House of Allah, enabling them to perform their duty with security, ease, and tranquility, the Ministry of Interior announced the penalties that will be applied to violators of the regulations requiring a permit to perform Hajj, as follows:

First: A financial penalty of up to (20,000) riyals will be imposed on anyone who:

1 - Is caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit.

2 - Enters or attempts to enter the city of Mecca and the holy sites, or stays in them, starting from the first day of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah until the end of the 14th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah, regardless of the type of visit visa they hold.

Second: A financial penalty of up to (100,000) riyals will be imposed on anyone who:

1 - Applies for a visit visa of any type for a person who performed or attempted to perform Hajj without a permit, or entered the city of Mecca and the holy sites or stayed in them starting from the first day of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah until the end of the 14th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah. The fines will multiply based on the number of individuals for whom visit visas of any type were issued and who performed or attempted to perform Hajj without a permit or entered the city of Mecca and the holy sites or stayed in them.

2 - Transports holders of visit visas or attempts to transport them with the aim of delivering them to the city of Mecca and the holy sites starting from the first day of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah until the end of the 14th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah.

3 - Provides shelter for holders of visit visas of any type in any designated accommodation (hotels, apartments, private housing, shelters, housing sites for pilgrims, etc.), or conceals them, or provides any assistance that leads to their remaining in the city of Mecca and the holy sites starting from the first day of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah until the end of the 14th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah. The fines will multiply based on the number of violating individuals who are sheltered, concealed, or assisted.

Third: Deportation of infiltrators for Hajj among residents and overstayers to their countries and banning them from entering the Kingdom for (10) years.

Fourth: Requesting the competent court to rule the confiscation of the land transport vehicle that is proven to have been used to transport holders of visit visas of any type to the city of Mecca and the holy sites, starting from the first day of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah until the end of the 14th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah, if it was owned by the transporter or a contributor or an accomplice.

The ministry confirmed the right of anyone against whom a penalty decision is issued to appeal within a period not exceeding (30) days from the date of being notified of the decision before the competent committee, and to challenge the committee's decision before the administrative court within (60) days from the date of being notified of the committee's decision.

It urged citizens, residents, and holders of all types of visas to adhere to the regulations governing the performance of Hajj, not to expose themselves to penalties, and to report violators by calling the number (911) in the Mecca region.