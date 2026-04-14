The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, visited the Diriyah Company headquarters today to review its projects and assess the progress of work at its construction sites in the region.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by the Head of the General Administration for Local Real Estate Investments at the Public Investment Fund and a member of the Board of Directors and Secretary-General of the Diriyah Company, Saad Al-Karoud, the CEO of the Diriyah Company Group, Jerry Inzerillo, and several company leaders.

His Highness was briefed on the master plan for the Diriyah project, which is considered one of the most prominent major development projects in the Kingdom, showcasing its main components and implementation phases, including integrated cultural, entertainment, and residential destinations, reflecting the objectives of developing Diriyah as a global destination for heritage, culture, and tourism.



After that, the Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman, conducted a field tour that began with the "Diriyah Arena" project, one of the key projects in the plan, which spans an area of (76) thousand square meters and accommodates around (20) thousand seats, making it a venue for hosting global events, with designs inspired by Najdi architecture.

He also visited the "Grand Boulevard" project in Diriyah, which is an integrated urban destination extending (1.9) kilometers, featuring over (85) thousand square meters of retail and dining spaces, along with (7) iconic landmarks along its length, housing (6) international hotels with approximately (1300) rooms, more than (400) thousand square meters of office spaces, and (2400) luxury residential units, in addition to over (12) thousand parking spaces, enhancing the vibrancy of the urban scene in Diriyah and supporting its development goals as a comprehensive global destination.

The tour included an overview of the "Ritz-Carlton Residences Diriyah" project, along with the iconic mosque project, one of the most prominent landmarks of the Diriyah project and one of the largest mosques in the region.



The "Ritz-Carlton Residences Diriyah" project includes (106) luxury residential units designed in the traditional Najdi style, within residences bearing the "Ritz-Carlton" brand, featuring a variety of units ranging from one to four bedrooms, designed to the highest quality standards, offering an upscale lifestyle supported by comprehensive hotel services including sports facilities, a health club, and fine dining restaurants, in an environment that combines cultural authenticity with modern luxury.

The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman, also reviewed the "Raffles Residences Diriyah" project, which includes (90) luxury residential units comprising suites from one to three bedrooms, in addition to duplex villas and townhouses, providing residents with access to comprehensive hotel facilities with international standards.



The project offers an architectural blend that combines authentic Najdi style with designs inspired by global design schools, in a prime location south of Diriyah near a three-kilometer promenade overlooking Wadi Hanifa, reflecting the integration of cultural heritage with modern luxury.

He also visited the site of the "Apple" store in the Diriyah Square project, which is considered a qualitative addition to the commercial scene, within the framework of attracting global brands and enhancing Diriyah's status as a comprehensive urban destination.

His Highness was briefed on the "Media and Innovation District" project, which is being developed over an area of (250) thousand square meters, aiming to attract media and creative institutions, providing an integrated environment that supports innovation and technology, including commercial offices, a hotel with (325) rooms, in addition to (450) residential units, and a vibrant commercial area.



The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman, concluded his tour by reviewing the "Wadi Safar" project, which spans an area of (60) square kilometers, featuring residential projects, luxury resorts, and cultural and sports facilities, in a natural environment that reflects the historical depth of Diriyah and highlights its status as a destination that brings together