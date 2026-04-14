زار محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، مقر شركة الدرعية، للاطلاع على مشروعاتها، والوقوف على سير العمل في مواقعها الإنشائية بالمحافظة.

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله، رئيس الإدارة العامة للاستثمارات العقارية المحلية بصندوق الاستثمارات العامة وعضو مجلس الإدارة والأمين العام لشركة الدرعية سعد الكرود، والرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة شركة الدرعية جيري إنزيريلو، وعدد من قيادات الشركة.

واطّلع سموه على المخطط الرئيسي لمشروع الدرعية، الذي يُعد أحد أبرز المشروعات التنموية الكبرى في المملكة، مستعرضًا مكوناته الرئيسة ومراحله التنفيذية، وما يتضمنه من وجهات ثقافية وترفيهية وسكنية متكاملة، بما يعكس مستهدفات تطوير الدرعية وجهةً عالميةً للتراث والثقافة والسياحة.


بعد ذلك قام محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بجولة ميدانية استهلها بمشروع «أرينا الدرعية»، من ضمن المشروعات النوعية للمخطط، إذ يمتد على مساحة (76) ألف متر مربع، ويتسع لنحو (20) ألف مقعد، ليكون وجهةً تستضيف الفعاليات العالمية، بتصاميم مستلهمة من العمارة النجدية.

كما وقف على مشروع «الجادة الكبرى» في الدرعية، التي تُعد وجهةً حضريةً متكاملة تمتد بطول (1.9) كيلومتر، وتضم أكثر من (85) ألف متر مربع من مساحات التجزئة والمطاعم، إلى جانب (7) معالم أيقونية على امتدادها، وتحتضن (6) فنادق عالمية بنحو (1300) غرفة، وأكثر من (400) ألف متر مربع من المساحات المكتبية، و(2400) وحدة سكنية فاخرة، إضافةً إلى أكثر من (12) ألف موقف سيارات، بما يعزز من حيوية المشهد الحضري في الدرعية، ويدعم مستهدفات تطويرها وجهةً عالميةً متكاملة.

وشملت الجولة الاطّلاع على مشروع «الريتز-كارلتون ريزيدنسز الدرعية»، إلى جانب مشروع الجامع الأيقوني، أحد أبرز معالم مشروع الدرعية ومن أكبر الجوامع في المنطقة.


ويضم مشروع «الريتز-كارلتون ريزيدنسز الدرعية» (106) وحدات سكنية فاخرة مصممة وفق الطراز النجدي التقليدي، ضمن مساكن تحمل علامة «الريتز-كارلتون»، وتشمل وحدات متنوعة تتراوح بين غرفة واحدة وأربع غرف، صُممت وفق أعلى معايير الجودة، ويوفر نمط حياة راقيًا مدعومًا بخدمات فندقية متكاملة تشمل مرافق رياضية وناديًا صحيًا ومطاعم فاخرة، في بيئة تجمع بين الأصالة الثقافية والرفاهية الحديثة.

كما اطّلع محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان على مشروع «رافلز ريزيدنسز الدرعية»، الذي يضم (90) وحدة سكنية فاخرة تشمل أجنحة من غرفة إلى ثلاث غرف، إضافة إلى فلل دوبلكس وتاون هاوس، ويوفر لسكانه إمكانية الوصول إلى مرافق فندقية متكاملة بمعايير عالمية.


ويقدّم المشروع مزيجًا معماريًا يجمع بين الطراز النجدي الأصيل ونماذج مستوحاة من مدارس تصميم عالمية، في موقع مميز جنوب الدرعية بالقرب من ممشى يمتد لثلاثة كيلومترات مطل على وادي حنيفة، بما يعكس تكامل الإرث الثقافي مع الفخامة الحديثة.

كما وقف على موقع متجر شركة «أبل» في مشروع ميدان الدرعية، الذي يُعد إضافة نوعية للمشهد التجاري، ضمن توجهات استقطاب العلامات العالمية وتعزيز مكانة الدرعية وجهةً حضريةً متكاملة.

واطّلع سموه على مشروع «حي الإعلام والابتكار»، الذي يُقام على مساحة (250) ألف متر مربع، ويهدف إلى استقطاب المؤسسات الإعلامية والإبداعية، وتوفير بيئة متكاملة تدعم الابتكار والتقنية، ويضم مكاتب تجارية وفندقًا بسعة (325) غرفة، إضافة إلى (450) وحدة سكنية، ومنطقة تجارية حيوية.


واختتم محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان جولته بالاطّلاع على مشروع «وادي صفار»، الذي يمتد على مساحة (60) كيلومترًا مربعًا، ويضم مشروعات سكنية ومنتجعات فاخرة ومرافق ثقافية ورياضية، في بيئة طبيعية تعكس العمق التاريخي للدرعية، وتبرز مكانتها بوصفها وجهة تجمع