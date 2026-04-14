بتوجيه وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، أصدر مدير عام حرس الحدود اللواء الركن شايع بن سالم الودعاني، قرارات إدارية بترقية (866) فرداً، للرتب التي تلي رتبهم، بمختلف التخصصات.

ورفع اللواء الركن شايع الودعاني الشكر والتقدير للقيادة الرشيدة، على ما يحظى به رجال الأمن من اهتمام ومتابعة، معبرًا عن شكره وتقديره لوزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، على دعمه لرجال الأمن في شتى المجالات.

وهنّأ مدير عام حرس الحدود الأفراد المترقين، سائلًا المولى -عز وجل- لهم التوفيق في تنفيذ مهماتهم، وأن تكون الترقية حافزًا لهم لبذل المزيد من الجهد والعطاء لخدمة دينهم ومليكهم ووطنهم.