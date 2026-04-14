Under the guidance of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Director General of the Border Guard, Major General Shaya' bin Salem Al-Wad'ani, issued administrative decisions to promote (866) individuals to the ranks following their current ones, across various specialties.

Major General Shaya' Al-Wad'ani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for the attention and follow-up given to security personnel, and he conveyed his thanks and appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, for his support of security personnel in various fields.

The Director General of the Border Guard congratulated the promoted individuals, asking the Almighty - Glorified and Exalted - to grant them success in carrying out their missions, and that the promotion serves as an incentive for them to exert more effort and dedication in serving their religion, their king, and their country.