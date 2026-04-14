أكد وزير المالية محمد الجدعان أن السعودية أثبتت قدرتها على التعامل مع الصدمات الاقتصادية والمحافظة على الاستقرار الاقتصادي، وتواصل تنفيذ إصلاحات هيكلية تسهم في تنويع الاقتصاد وتعزيز دور القطاع الخاص، إلى جانب تطوير بيئة استثمارية جاذبة قائمة على الشفافية والاستقرار، بما يعزز ثقة المستثمرين ويدعم تدفق الاستثمارات.


فرص استثمارية


وأوضح الوزير الجدعان خلال مشاركته، اليوم، في اجتماع الطاولة المستديرة الذي نظمته غرفة التجارة الأمريكية، بمشاركة عدد من قيادات القطاع الخاص، على هامش اجتماعات الربيع لصندوق النقد ومجموعة البنك الدوليين للعام 2026 في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، أن المملكة تزخر بفرص استثمارية قيّمة رغم حالة عدم اليقين التي يواجهها الاقتصاد العالمي، خصوصاً في القطاعات الحيوية مثل الخدمات اللوجستية والتقنية والصناعة، مؤكداً أن المستثمرين الذين ينظرون إلى الأسس الاقتصادية طويلة المدى هم الأكثر قدرة على الاستفادة من هذه الفرص.


واختتم وزير المالية بالتأكيد على أن المملكة تواصل دورها كشريك موثوق في دعم الاستقرار الاقتصادي عالمياً، من خلال سياسات متزنة ورؤية تنموية طويلة المدى، بما يعزز فرص النمو المستدام ويُرسّخ مكانتها مركزاً جاذباً للاستثمار.