Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan confirmed that Saudi Arabia has proven its ability to handle economic shocks and maintain economic stability, while continuing to implement structural reforms that contribute to diversifying the economy and enhancing the role of the private sector, alongside developing an attractive investment environment based on transparency and stability, which boosts investor confidence and supports the flow of investments.



Investment Opportunities



The minister, Al-Jadaan, explained during his participation today in the roundtable meeting organized by the American Chamber of Commerce, with the participation of several private sector leaders, on the sidelines of the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in the U.S. capital, Washington, that the Kingdom is rich in valuable investment opportunities despite the uncertainty facing the global economy, especially in vital sectors such as logistics, technology, and industry, emphasizing that investors who look at long-term economic fundamentals are the most capable of benefiting from these opportunities.



The Finance Minister concluded by affirming that the Kingdom continues its role as a reliable partner in supporting global economic stability through balanced policies and a long-term developmental vision, which enhances opportunities for sustainable growth and solidifies its position as an attractive investment hub.