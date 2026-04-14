أكد وزير المالية محمد الجدعان أن السعودية أثبتت قدرتها على التعامل مع الصدمات الاقتصادية والمحافظة على الاستقرار الاقتصادي، وتواصل تنفيذ إصلاحات هيكلية تسهم في تنويع الاقتصاد وتعزيز دور القطاع الخاص، إلى جانب تطوير بيئة استثمارية جاذبة قائمة على الشفافية والاستقرار، بما يعزز ثقة المستثمرين ويدعم تدفق الاستثمارات.
فرص استثمارية
وأوضح الوزير الجدعان خلال مشاركته، اليوم، في اجتماع الطاولة المستديرة الذي نظمته غرفة التجارة الأمريكية، بمشاركة عدد من قيادات القطاع الخاص، على هامش اجتماعات الربيع لصندوق النقد ومجموعة البنك الدوليين للعام 2026 في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، أن المملكة تزخر بفرص استثمارية قيّمة رغم حالة عدم اليقين التي يواجهها الاقتصاد العالمي، خصوصاً في القطاعات الحيوية مثل الخدمات اللوجستية والتقنية والصناعة، مؤكداً أن المستثمرين الذين ينظرون إلى الأسس الاقتصادية طويلة المدى هم الأكثر قدرة على الاستفادة من هذه الفرص.
واختتم وزير المالية بالتأكيد على أن المملكة تواصل دورها كشريك موثوق في دعم الاستقرار الاقتصادي عالمياً، من خلال سياسات متزنة ورؤية تنموية طويلة المدى، بما يعزز فرص النمو المستدام ويُرسّخ مكانتها مركزاً جاذباً للاستثمار.
Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan confirmed that Saudi Arabia has proven its ability to handle economic shocks and maintain economic stability, while continuing to implement structural reforms that contribute to diversifying the economy and enhancing the role of the private sector, alongside developing an attractive investment environment based on transparency and stability, which boosts investor confidence and supports the flow of investments.
Investment Opportunities
The minister, Al-Jadaan, explained during his participation today in the roundtable meeting organized by the American Chamber of Commerce, with the participation of several private sector leaders, on the sidelines of the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in the U.S. capital, Washington, that the Kingdom is rich in valuable investment opportunities despite the uncertainty facing the global economy, especially in vital sectors such as logistics, technology, and industry, emphasizing that investors who look at long-term economic fundamentals are the most capable of benefiting from these opportunities.
The Finance Minister concluded by affirming that the Kingdom continues its role as a reliable partner in supporting global economic stability through balanced policies and a long-term developmental vision, which enhances opportunities for sustainable growth and solidifies its position as an attractive investment hub.