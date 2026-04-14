حققت المملكة العربية السعودية إنجازاً عالمياً جديداً بتصدرها دول العالم في مؤشر الجاهزية الرقمية 2025 الصادر عن الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات ITU، بعد أن سجلت 94 نقطة من أصل 100 ضمن تصنيف «مرتفع جداً»، لتتقدم إلى المركز الأول عالمياً، مقارنة بـ90 نقطة والمركز الرابع عالمياً في العام الماضي.

وجاءت المملكة في صدارة الترتيب العالمي، تلتها فنلندا وألمانيا في المركزين الثاني والثالث بـ93 نقطة لكل منهما، ثم المملكة المتحدة في المركز الرابع بـ92 نقطة، والنرويج في المركز الخامس بـ91 نقطة، فيما حلت فرنسا في المركز السادس بـ90 نقطة.

ويعكس هذا الإنجاز ما تشهده المملكة من تطور متسارع في بناء منظومة رقمية متقدمة، ترتكز على سياسات تنظيمية ناضجة، وأطر حوكمة فعّالة، وقدرات مؤسسية عالية، بما يعزز تنافسية الأسواق الرقمية ويدعم النمو الاقتصادي والاجتماعي، ويواكب مستهدفات المملكة في الانتقال إلى العصر الذكي.

ويُعد مؤشر الجاهزية الرقمية أحد المؤشرات الدولية المتخصصة في قياس الجاهزية الوطنية للمنظومات الرقمية، من خلال تقييم أنظمة وسياسات الاتصالات والتقنية وأدوات الحوكمة، بالاستناد إلى مخرجات تحليلية تشمل النضج التنظيمي الرقمي وتطور تنظيمات القطاع. ويضم المؤشر 117 مؤشراً موزعة على 9 محاور رئيسة.

ويؤكد تصدر المملكة هذا المؤشر مكانتها العالمية بوصفها نموذجاً رائداً في بناء بيئة رقمية تمكينية، تتبنى أفضل الممارسات التنظيمية، وتعزز القرارات المبنية على البيانات، وتدعم تكامل الأدوار بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يسهم في رفع مرونة المنظومة الرقمية وقدرتها على مواكبة المتغيرات التقنية والمتسارعة عالمياً، كما يبرز هذا التقدم حجم الجهود الوطنية في تطوير الأطر التنظيمية والتشريعية، وتمكين الأسواق الرقمية، وتعزيز كفاءة البنية المؤسسية، وهو ما أسهم في وصول المملكة إلى فئة «مرتفع جداً» التي تضم نسبة محدودة من دول العالم، بما يجسد ريادتها الدولية ومتانة مسيرتها التنموية في قطاع الاتصالات والتقنية.

ويأتي هذا الإنجاز ثمرة لتكامل الجهود الوطنية بين عدد من الجهات الحكومية والتنظيمية، وهي: وزارة المالية، وزارة التجارة، وزارة الإعلام، وزارة الصحة، وزارة التعليم، وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط، وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية، هيئة الحكومة الرقمية، البنك المركزي السعودي، الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، والهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني، إلى جانب عدد من الجهات الشريكة، من بينها، الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام، الهيئة العامة للنقل، الهيئة السعودية للمياه، الهيئة السعودية لتنظيم الكهرباء، الهيئة العامة للمنافسة، المركز الوطني للتنافسية، وجمعية حماية المستهلك.

ويُرسخ هذا الإنجاز حضور المملكة في المؤشرات الدولية المتخصصة، ويعزز موقعها مركزاً عالمياً رائداً في الاقتصاد الرقمي، ووجهة جاذبة للاستثمار والابتكار، مدعومة برؤية طموحة نحو مستقبل أكثر نمواً وازدهاراً.