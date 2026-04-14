The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved a new global milestone by ranking first in the world in the Digital Readiness Index 2025 issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), scoring 94 points out of 100 in the "Very High" classification, advancing to the first position globally, compared to 90 points and fourth place globally last year.

The Kingdom topped the global ranking, followed by Finland and Germany in second and third places with 93 points each, then the United Kingdom in fourth place with 92 points, and Norway in fifth place with 91 points, while France ranked sixth with 90 points.

This achievement reflects the rapid development the Kingdom is witnessing in building an advanced digital ecosystem, based on mature regulatory policies, effective governance frameworks, and high institutional capabilities, which enhances the competitiveness of digital markets and supports economic and social growth, aligning with the Kingdom's objectives in transitioning to the smart era.



The Digital Readiness Index is one of the specialized international indicators measuring national readiness for digital systems, by evaluating communication and technology systems and governance tools, based on analytical outputs that include digital organizational maturity and the development of sector regulations. The index comprises 117 indicators distributed across 9 main axes.

The Kingdom's leading position in this index confirms its global status as a pioneering model in building an enabling digital environment, adopting best regulatory practices, enhancing data-driven decision-making, and supporting the integration of roles among relevant entities, contributing to increasing the flexibility of the digital ecosystem and its ability to keep pace with rapidly changing global technological developments. This progress also highlights the extent of national efforts in developing regulatory and legislative frameworks, enabling digital markets, and enhancing institutional efficiency, which has contributed to the Kingdom reaching the "Very High" category that includes a limited number of countries worldwide, embodying its international leadership and the robustness of its developmental journey in the telecommunications and technology sector.



This achievement is the result of the integration of national efforts among several governmental and regulatory entities, including: the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Media, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Communications and Space Technology Commission, the Digital Government Authority, the Saudi Central Bank, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, and the National Cybersecurity Authority, along with several partner entities, including the General Authority for Media Regulation, the General Authority for Transport, the Saudi Water Authority, the Saudi Electricity Regulatory Authority, the General Authority for Competition, the National Competitiveness Center, and the Consumer Protection Association.

This achievement solidifies the Kingdom's presence in specialized international indicators and enhances its position as a leading global center in the digital economy, making it an attractive destination for investment and innovation, supported by an ambitious vision towards a more growing and prosperous future.