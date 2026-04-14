أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، بنائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة الشيخ عبدالله بن زايد آل نهيان.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة وتداعياتها والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made a phone call to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
During the call, they discussed the developments in the region, their implications, and the efforts being made regarding them.