أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، بنائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة الشيخ عبدالله بن زايد آل نهيان.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة وتداعياتها والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.