أعلنت جامعة الملك سعود إلغاء السنة التحضيرية في مختلف التخصصات، ضمن حزمة قرارات أكاديمية تستهدف تطوير المسارات التعليمية ومواءمتها مع متطلبات المرحلة القادمة.
وشملت التعديلات إنهاء جميع برامج كلية علوم الأغذية والزراعة، إلى جانب إلغاء برامج كلية اللغات وعلومها كافة، في خطوة تهدف إلى إعادة هيكلة البرامج الأكاديمية ورفع كفاءتها.
كما تضمنت القرارات إيقاف عدد من برامج كلية الآداب والعلوم الإنسانية، من بينها تخصصات اللغة العربية، والتاريخ، والجغرافيا، وعلم الاجتماع.
يأتي ذلك ضمن مراجعة شاملة للبرامج الأكاديمية، بما يسهم في تحسين جودة المخرجات التعليمية، وتعزيز التخصصات ذات الأولوية بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات التنمية واحتياجات سوق العمل.
King Saud University has announced the cancellation of the preparatory year in various disciplines, as part of a package of academic decisions aimed at developing educational pathways and aligning them with the requirements of the upcoming phase.
The amendments included the termination of all programs in the College of Food Sciences and Agriculture, in addition to the cancellation of all programs in the College of Languages and its Sciences, in a move aimed at restructuring academic programs and enhancing their efficiency.
The decisions also included the suspension of several programs in the College of Arts and Humanities, including specializations in Arabic language, history, geography, and sociology.
This comes as part of a comprehensive review of academic programs, contributing to improving the quality of educational outcomes and enhancing priority specializations in line with development targets and labor market needs.