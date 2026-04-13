King Saud University has announced the cancellation of the preparatory year in various disciplines, as part of a package of academic decisions aimed at developing educational pathways and aligning them with the requirements of the upcoming phase.

The amendments included the termination of all programs in the College of Food Sciences and Agriculture, in addition to the cancellation of all programs in the College of Languages and its Sciences, in a move aimed at restructuring academic programs and enhancing their efficiency.

The decisions also included the suspension of several programs in the College of Arts and Humanities, including specializations in Arabic language, history, geography, and sociology.

This comes as part of a comprehensive review of academic programs, contributing to improving the quality of educational outcomes and enhancing priority specializations in line with development targets and labor market needs.