أعلنت جامعة الملك سعود إلغاء السنة التحضيرية في مختلف التخصصات، ضمن حزمة قرارات أكاديمية تستهدف تطوير المسارات التعليمية ومواءمتها مع متطلبات المرحلة القادمة.

وشملت التعديلات إنهاء جميع برامج كلية علوم الأغذية والزراعة، إلى جانب إلغاء برامج كلية اللغات وعلومها كافة، في خطوة تهدف إلى إعادة هيكلة البرامج الأكاديمية ورفع كفاءتها.

كما تضمنت القرارات إيقاف عدد من برامج كلية الآداب والعلوم الإنسانية، من بينها تخصصات اللغة العربية، والتاريخ، والجغرافيا، وعلم الاجتماع.

يأتي ذلك ضمن مراجعة شاملة للبرامج الأكاديمية، بما يسهم في تحسين جودة المخرجات التعليمية، وتعزيز التخصصات ذات الأولوية بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات التنمية واحتياجات سوق العمل.