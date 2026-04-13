التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، شيخ شمل قبائل محافظة فرسان محمد بن هادي الراجحي، ومشايخ المحافظة، الذين قدموا للسلام علىه وتهنئته بمناسبة نجاح فعاليات «ليالي الحريد 22».

واطّلع امير جازان على أبرز النتائج التي حققتها الفعالية، وما شهدته من حضور واسع ومشاركة مجتمعية مميزة، أسهمت في إبراز الموروث الثقافي والسياحي لمحافظة جزر فرسان، وتعزيز مكانتها كوجهة سياحية بارزة في المنطقة.

وأكّد أمير منطقة جازان، أهمية استمرار العمل على تطوير الفعاليات النوعية التي تعكس هوية المنطقة وتاريخها، وتسهم في دعم الحراك السياحي والاقتصادي، منوهاً بالدعم غير المحدود الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة للقطاع السياحي والثقافي في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

بدورهم، عبّر مشايخ فرسان عن شكرهم وتقديرهم لأمير المنطقة على دعمه واهتمامه، ومتابعته المستمرة للفعاليات التي تسهم في تنمية المحافظة، مؤكدين حرصهم على مواصلة العمل بما يحقق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة.