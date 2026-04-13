The Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met with the Sheikh of the tribes of Farasan Governorate, Mohammed bin Hadi Al-Rajhi, and the sheikhs of the governorate, who came to greet him and congratulate him on the success of the "Hareed Nights 22" events.

The Emir of Jazan was briefed on the key results achieved by the event, which witnessed wide attendance and remarkable community participation, contributing to highlighting the cultural and tourism heritage of Farasan Islands Governorate and enhancing its status as a prominent tourist destination in the region.

The Emir of Jazan Region emphasized the importance of continuing to develop quality events that reflect the identity and history of the region and contribute to supporting the tourism and economic movement, noting the unlimited support provided by the wise leadership to the tourism and cultural sector in various regions of the Kingdom.

For their part, the sheikhs of Farasan expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the region for his support and interest, and his continuous follow-up on the events that contribute to the development of the governorate, affirming their commitment to continue working to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership.