تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار.نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض آخر المستجدات المتعلقة بالمحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية في إسلام آباد، والتأكيد على أهمية مواصلة الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية لإعادة الاستقرار إلى المنطقة.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar.
During the call, they reviewed the latest developments regarding the talks between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, and emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring stability to the region.