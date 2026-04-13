تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار.نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض آخر المستجدات المتعلقة بالمحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية في إسلام آباد، والتأكيد على أهمية مواصلة الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية لإعادة الاستقرار إلى المنطقة.