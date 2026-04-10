في لحظة تبدو عابرة على منصات التواصل، لكنها في جوهرها أخطر مما تبدو، اشتعلت جبهة جديدة بين عمالقة التقنية. إيلون ماسك يحذر من واتساب، وبافيل دوروف يصف تشفيره بأنه «خدعة تاريخية»، بينما تقف ميتا في موقع الدفاع. السؤال هنا ليس من الصادق… بل: ماذا يحدث لخصوصيتنا فعليًا؟

المشهد لا يمكن قراءته بمعزل عن سياق أوسع: صراع نفوذ رقمي. فحين يدعو ماسك المستخدمين إلى الاعتماد على إكس كبديل آمن، فهو لا يقدم نصيحة تقنية فقط، بل يعيد رسم خريطة السيطرة على البيانات. وحين يدخل دوروف، مؤسس تليغرام، بخطاب هجومي، فإنه لا يدافع عن الخصوصية بقدر ما يعزز موقع منصته في معركة الثقة.

لكن وسط هذا الضجيج، تظهر الحقيقة الأكثر إزعاجًا: المستخدم هو الحلقة الأضعف.

القضية المرفوعة في محكمة كاليفورنيا – بغض النظر عن مصيرها – تكشف حجم القلق العالمي من تسرب البيانات، وإمكانية وصول أطراف ثالثة إلى محتوى يُفترض أنه مشفّر. الاتهامات تتحدث عن تحليل مشاعر المستخدمين عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي، وعن بقاء الرسائل في خوادم خارجية حتى بعد حذفها. هذه ليست تفاصيل تقنية… بل إشارات إلى تحول خطير: من حماية الخصوصية إلى استثمارها.

في المقابل، تؤكد ميتا أن نظام «التشفير من طرف إلى طرف» ما يزال صامدًا، وأن الرسائل لا يمكن قراءتها. وهنا تتعقد الصورة أكثر: هل نحن أمام فجوة تقنية حقيقية؟ أم فجوة ثقة؟

الحقيقة أن التشفير نفسه لم يعد القضية الوحيدة. ما يحدث حوله – من بيانات وصفية، وسلوك المستخدم، وتحليل التفاعل – أصبح أكثر قيمة من الرسالة ذاتها. بمعنى آخر: قد لا تُقرأ رسالتك… لكن يُقرأ سلوكك بالكامل.

ماسك ودوروف لا يتحدثان من فراغ، لكنهما أيضًا لا يتحدثان بلا مصالح. وبين التحذير والهجوم، تتشكل حرب منصات عنوانها العلني الخصوصية، وهدفها الحقيقي السيطرة على المستخدم.

في هذا المشهد، لا يكفي أن تسأل: أي تطبيق أكثر أمانًا؟

السؤال الأدق: من يملك بياناتك… وكيف يستخدمها… ومتى تتحول من مستخدم إلى منتج؟