في لحظة تبدو عابرة على منصات التواصل، لكنها في جوهرها أخطر مما تبدو، اشتعلت جبهة جديدة بين عمالقة التقنية. إيلون ماسك يحذر من واتساب، وبافيل دوروف يصف تشفيره بأنه «خدعة تاريخية»، بينما تقف ميتا في موقع الدفاع. السؤال هنا ليس من الصادق… بل: ماذا يحدث لخصوصيتنا فعليًا؟
المشهد لا يمكن قراءته بمعزل عن سياق أوسع: صراع نفوذ رقمي. فحين يدعو ماسك المستخدمين إلى الاعتماد على إكس كبديل آمن، فهو لا يقدم نصيحة تقنية فقط، بل يعيد رسم خريطة السيطرة على البيانات. وحين يدخل دوروف، مؤسس تليغرام، بخطاب هجومي، فإنه لا يدافع عن الخصوصية بقدر ما يعزز موقع منصته في معركة الثقة.
لكن وسط هذا الضجيج، تظهر الحقيقة الأكثر إزعاجًا: المستخدم هو الحلقة الأضعف.
القضية المرفوعة في محكمة كاليفورنيا – بغض النظر عن مصيرها – تكشف حجم القلق العالمي من تسرب البيانات، وإمكانية وصول أطراف ثالثة إلى محتوى يُفترض أنه مشفّر. الاتهامات تتحدث عن تحليل مشاعر المستخدمين عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي، وعن بقاء الرسائل في خوادم خارجية حتى بعد حذفها. هذه ليست تفاصيل تقنية… بل إشارات إلى تحول خطير: من حماية الخصوصية إلى استثمارها.
في المقابل، تؤكد ميتا أن نظام «التشفير من طرف إلى طرف» ما يزال صامدًا، وأن الرسائل لا يمكن قراءتها. وهنا تتعقد الصورة أكثر: هل نحن أمام فجوة تقنية حقيقية؟ أم فجوة ثقة؟
الحقيقة أن التشفير نفسه لم يعد القضية الوحيدة. ما يحدث حوله – من بيانات وصفية، وسلوك المستخدم، وتحليل التفاعل – أصبح أكثر قيمة من الرسالة ذاتها. بمعنى آخر: قد لا تُقرأ رسالتك… لكن يُقرأ سلوكك بالكامل.
ماسك ودوروف لا يتحدثان من فراغ، لكنهما أيضًا لا يتحدثان بلا مصالح. وبين التحذير والهجوم، تتشكل حرب منصات عنوانها العلني الخصوصية، وهدفها الحقيقي السيطرة على المستخدم.
في هذا المشهد، لا يكفي أن تسأل: أي تطبيق أكثر أمانًا؟
السؤال الأدق: من يملك بياناتك… وكيف يستخدمها… ومتى تتحول من مستخدم إلى منتج؟
In a moment that seems fleeting on social media platforms, but is, in essence, more dangerous than it appears, a new front has ignited between tech giants. Elon Musk warns about WhatsApp, and Pavel Durov describes its encryption as a "historical deception," while Meta stands on the defensive. The question here is not who is honest… but: what is actually happening to our privacy?
The scene cannot be read in isolation from a broader context: a struggle for digital influence. When Musk calls on users to rely on X as a secure alternative, he is not just giving a technical recommendation; he is redrawing the map of data control. And when Durov, the founder of Telegram, enters with an aggressive discourse, he is not defending privacy as much as he is reinforcing his platform's position in the trust battle.
But amidst this noise, the most troubling truth emerges: the user is the weakest link.
The lawsuit filed in a California court – regardless of its outcome – reveals the extent of global concern over data leaks and the possibility of third parties accessing content that is supposed to be encrypted. The accusations speak of analyzing user sentiments through artificial intelligence and of messages remaining on external servers even after being deleted. These are not technical details… but signals of a serious shift: from protecting privacy to exploiting it.
In contrast, Meta asserts that the "end-to-end encryption" system remains intact and that messages cannot be read. Here, the picture becomes even more complicated: are we facing a real technical gap? Or a trust gap?
The truth is that encryption itself is no longer the only issue. What happens around it – from metadata, user behavior, and interaction analysis – has become more valuable than the message itself. In other words: your message may not be read… but your behavior is fully tracked.
Musk and Durov are not speaking without reason, but they are also not speaking without interests. Between warning and attack, a platform war is forming, publicly titled privacy, but its real goal is to control the user.
In this scene, it is not enough to ask: which app is more secure?
The more precise question is: who owns your data… how is it used… and when do you transition from being a user to being a product?