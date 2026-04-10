In a moment that seems fleeting on social media platforms, but is, in essence, more dangerous than it appears, a new front has ignited between tech giants. Elon Musk warns about WhatsApp, and Pavel Durov describes its encryption as a "historical deception," while Meta stands on the defensive. The question here is not who is honest… but: what is actually happening to our privacy?

The scene cannot be read in isolation from a broader context: a struggle for digital influence. When Musk calls on users to rely on X as a secure alternative, he is not just giving a technical recommendation; he is redrawing the map of data control. And when Durov, the founder of Telegram, enters with an aggressive discourse, he is not defending privacy as much as he is reinforcing his platform's position in the trust battle.

But amidst this noise, the most troubling truth emerges: the user is the weakest link.

The lawsuit filed in a California court – regardless of its outcome – reveals the extent of global concern over data leaks and the possibility of third parties accessing content that is supposed to be encrypted. The accusations speak of analyzing user sentiments through artificial intelligence and of messages remaining on external servers even after being deleted. These are not technical details… but signals of a serious shift: from protecting privacy to exploiting it.

In contrast, Meta asserts that the "end-to-end encryption" system remains intact and that messages cannot be read. Here, the picture becomes even more complicated: are we facing a real technical gap? Or a trust gap?

The truth is that encryption itself is no longer the only issue. What happens around it – from metadata, user behavior, and interaction analysis – has become more valuable than the message itself. In other words: your message may not be read… but your behavior is fully tracked.

Musk and Durov are not speaking without reason, but they are also not speaking without interests. Between warning and attack, a platform war is forming, publicly titled privacy, but its real goal is to control the user.

In this scene, it is not enough to ask: which app is more secure?

The more precise question is: who owns your data… how is it used… and when do you transition from being a user to being a product?