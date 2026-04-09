أجرى وزبر الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم (الخميس)، بوزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية السيد ماركو روبيو.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث المستجدات في المنطقة في ظل اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وجمهوربة إيران الإسلامية، ومناقشة التطورات الأخيرة في لبنان والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.