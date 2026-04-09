أجرى وزبر الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم (الخميس)، بوزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية السيد ماركو روبيو.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث المستجدات في المنطقة في ظل اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وجمهوربة إيران الإسلامية، ومناقشة التطورات الأخيرة في لبنان والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, made a phone call today (Thursday) to the U.S. Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region in light of the ceasefire agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the recent developments in Lebanon and the efforts being made regarding them.