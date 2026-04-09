The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, today conducted a field tour of the projects of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority in the governorate to review the progress of these projects and the services provided.

During the tour, Prince Rakan bin Salman made a press statement in which he confirmed that the field tours are part of the efforts to achieve the leadership's goals, enhance integration between development projects, and contribute to establishing Diriyah as a global destination for heritage, culture, and tourism, while improving the quality of life in the governorate.

He explained that Diriyah and its projects are progressing rapidly in line with the targets of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, led by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz. This initiative has begun to contribute to the development of the tourism and cultural sectors in the governorate, and its presence on both local and international levels is a testament to its history, affirming the leadership's support for this developmental journey.

The tour began with a visit to the historic At-Turaif neighborhood, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, where he reviewed its architectural features that embody the history of the First Saudi State, including the Salwa Palace and several historical palaces in the royal neighborhood, which reflect the authentic Najdi style in their designs. He emphasized the importance of preserving this national heritage and enhancing it for future generations.

The tour also included a visit to the historic Samhan neighborhood, along with the community center (Al-Midan Park), where he reviewed the available facilities and services that contribute to enhancing the quality of life and supporting community development, benefiting the residents of the governorate and its visitors.

The tour included a stop at the Dhahrat Al-Oudah (JAX) neighborhood in Diriyah, which represents a creative hub that embraces arts and culture, reflecting the qualitative transformations taking place in the cultural scene in Diriyah.

The Governor of Diriyah visited the historic Al-Ghusaybah neighborhood, one of the oldest sites in the governorate, which embodies the early stages of its establishment and urban development, highlighting the deep historical significance of Diriyah.

At the end of the tour, Prince Rakan bin Salman thanked the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and those in charge for the significant efforts being made by the authority and the role it plays in implementing these vital projects that serve the residents and the community, both in Diriyah Governorate and Riyadh City.