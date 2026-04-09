The Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met with the sheikhs and residents of Farasan Islands Governorate during his inspection tour of the governorate, where he is overseeing the launch of the annual "Hareed Nights" for the current year 2026.

The Emir began the meeting with a speech in which he highlighted the support and care that the Farasan Governorate and all the governorates in the region, as well as other areas of our beloved country, receive from the wise leadership, and the blessings of security, prosperity, and development that the country enjoys in various fields.

He noted the strong solidarity and cohesion between the leadership and the citizens of the nation, which was clearly manifested in the expressions of love and loyalty to the leader of the generous march, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz emphasized the continuous acceleration in the implementation of development and service projects in the Farasan Governorate, and the ongoing increase in the number of visitors to the governorate, pointing out that the Farasan Islands will witness the implementation of many development, investment, and tourism projects.

The Emir of Jazan had arrived earlier today at the Farasan Islands Governorate to sponsor the events of "Hareed Nights (22)," where he was welcomed at the Farasan port by the Governor of Farasan Islands, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Dhafri, the sheikhs of Farasan, and a number of officials in the region.