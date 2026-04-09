التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز مشايخ وأهالي محافظة جزر فرسان، ضمن الجولة التفقدية التي يقوم بها للمحافظة، ويرعى خلالها حفل انطلاق «ليالي الحريد» السنوي للعام الحالي 2026.

واستهل أمير المنطقة اللقاء بكلمة أشار خلالها إلى ما تشهده محافظة فرسان وجميع محافظات المنطقة، وغيرها من مناطق وطننا العزيز، من دعم ورعاية من القيادة الرشيدة، وما تنعم به من نعم الأمن والازدهار والتطور الذي تعيشه البلاد في شتى المجالات.

ونوّه بالتعاضد والتلاحم الكبير بين القيادة وأبناء الوطن، الذي تجلّى واضحاً في مظاهر الحب والولاء لقائد المسيرة المعطاء خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين.

وأبرز الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز ما شهدته وتشهده محافظة فرسان من تسارعٍ متواصلٍ في تنفيذ المشروعات التنموية والخدمية، وتزايدٍ مستمرٍ في عدد الزوار للمحافظة، مشيراً إلى أن جزر فرسان ستشهد تنفيذ الكثير من مشروعات التنمية والاستثمار والتطوير السياحي.

وكان أمير جازان قد وصل في وقت سابق اليوم إلى محافظة جزر فرسان؛ لرعاية فعاليات «ليالي الحريد (22)»، وكان في استقباله بميناء فرسان محافظ جزر فرسان عبدالله بن محمد الظافري، ومشايخ فرسان، وعدد من المسؤولين بالمنطقة.