التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز مشايخ وأهالي محافظة جزر فرسان، ضمن الجولة التفقدية التي يقوم بها للمحافظة، ويرعى خلالها حفل انطلاق «ليالي الحريد» السنوي للعام الحالي 2026.
واستهل أمير المنطقة اللقاء بكلمة أشار خلالها إلى ما تشهده محافظة فرسان وجميع محافظات المنطقة، وغيرها من مناطق وطننا العزيز، من دعم ورعاية من القيادة الرشيدة، وما تنعم به من نعم الأمن والازدهار والتطور الذي تعيشه البلاد في شتى المجالات.
ونوّه بالتعاضد والتلاحم الكبير بين القيادة وأبناء الوطن، الذي تجلّى واضحاً في مظاهر الحب والولاء لقائد المسيرة المعطاء خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين.
وأبرز الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز ما شهدته وتشهده محافظة فرسان من تسارعٍ متواصلٍ في تنفيذ المشروعات التنموية والخدمية، وتزايدٍ مستمرٍ في عدد الزوار للمحافظة، مشيراً إلى أن جزر فرسان ستشهد تنفيذ الكثير من مشروعات التنمية والاستثمار والتطوير السياحي.
وكان أمير جازان قد وصل في وقت سابق اليوم إلى محافظة جزر فرسان؛ لرعاية فعاليات «ليالي الحريد (22)»، وكان في استقباله بميناء فرسان محافظ جزر فرسان عبدالله بن محمد الظافري، ومشايخ فرسان، وعدد من المسؤولين بالمنطقة.
The Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met with the sheikhs and residents of Farasan Islands Governorate during his inspection tour of the governorate, where he is overseeing the launch of the annual "Hareed Nights" for the current year 2026.
The Emir began the meeting with a speech in which he highlighted the support and care that the Farasan Governorate and all the governorates in the region, as well as other areas of our beloved country, receive from the wise leadership, and the blessings of security, prosperity, and development that the country enjoys in various fields.
He noted the strong solidarity and cohesion between the leadership and the citizens of the nation, which was clearly manifested in the expressions of love and loyalty to the leader of the generous march, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince.
Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz emphasized the continuous acceleration in the implementation of development and service projects in the Farasan Governorate, and the ongoing increase in the number of visitors to the governorate, pointing out that the Farasan Islands will witness the implementation of many development, investment, and tourism projects.
The Emir of Jazan had arrived earlier today at the Farasan Islands Governorate to sponsor the events of "Hareed Nights (22)," where he was welcomed at the Farasan port by the Governor of Farasan Islands, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Dhafri, the sheikhs of Farasan, and a number of officials in the region.