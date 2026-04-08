تلقى المركز الوطني لسلامة النقل، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بلاغاً يفيد بوقوع حادث تصادم مركبتين على طريق الحيانية بمنطقة الرياض، وأشارت المعلومات الأولية الواردة إلى المركز عن وجود 6 حالات وفاة.
وأضاف المركز، عبر حسابه في منصة «إكس»، أن الفرق المختصة بالمركز بدأت إجراءاتها وبدء تحقيقات السلامة، والنظر في الملابسات بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية.
The National Transportation Safety Center received a report today (Wednesday) indicating a collision between two vehicles on Al-Hayaniyah Road in the Riyadh region. Initial information received by the center indicates that there are 6 fatalities.
The center added, via its account on the "X" platform, that the specialized teams at the center have begun their procedures and initiated safety investigations, looking into the circumstances in coordination with the relevant authorities.