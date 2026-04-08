تلقى المركز الوطني لسلامة النقل، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بلاغاً يفيد بوقوع حادث تصادم مركبتين على طريق الحيانية بمنطقة الرياض، وأشارت المعلومات الأولية الواردة إلى المركز عن وجود 6 حالات وفاة.

وأضاف المركز، عبر حسابه في منصة «إكس»، أن الفرق المختصة بالمركز بدأت إجراءاتها وبدء تحقيقات السلامة، والنظر في الملابسات بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية.