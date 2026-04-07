كرّم رئيس جامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود الإسلامية الدكتور أحمد بن سالم العامري اليوم، الفائزين من منسوبي الجامعة المشاركين في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات 2026 في نسخته الـ51.
وأكد أن الجامعة شاركت في كثير من المحافل الدولية وكانت محل تقدير وتحقيق منجزات جاءت بجهود منسوبيها وطلبتها، مضيفاً أن نجاح الجامعة اليوم يُترجم من خلال ما تقدّمه من أبحاث علمية رائدة وابتكارات مميزة، تعمل الجامعة على تحويلها إلى قيمة اقتصادية تخدم الاقتصاد المعرفي، وأن الجامعة تسجل اليوم عدداً كبيراً من براءات الاختراع، وهو ما يدعو للفخر والاعتزاز.
من جانبه، أوضح وكيل الجامعة للدراسات العليا والبحث العلمي الدكتور نايف بن محمد العتيبي، أن هذه النتائج تعكس تميز كليات الجامعة، خاصة كلية الطب وكلية الهندسة وكلية العلوم وكلية علوم الحاسب والمعلومات، مؤكداً أن هذا الإنجاز يمثل الجامعة بجميع منسوبيها، مبيناً أن الجامعة حصلت في العام الحالي على ثلاث جوائز رئيسية، وهو ما يعكس جودة المخرجات البحثية والابتكارية، وتعزيز حضور الجامعة في المحافل الدولية.
من جهته أكد رئيس مركز الابتكار وريادة الأعمال الدكتور يزيد بن مسعود آل خريجة، أن الجامعة حققت من خلال مشاركتها في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات في دورته الـ51 عدداً من المنجزات النوعية؛ تمثلت في حصول الفريق البحثي بكلية العلوم، الميدالية الذهبية مع مباركة المحكمين، التي تُعد أعلى جائزة في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات، عن ابتكارهم المتعلق بإنتاج أغشية حيوية قابلة للاستخدام من مصدر حيوي، تعتمد على مركبات نانوية قائمة على النانو سيليلوز المستخلص من ألياف ساق نخيل التمر، بما يتيح استخدامها في تطبيقات طبية وصحية متعددة مثل القفازات والأغطية المعقمة وخيوط العمليات الجراحية، إضافةً إلى تطبيقات سلامة الغذاء، وتمثل بديلاً مستداماً للأغشية الاصطناعية، وقد سُجِّل الابتكار بمكتب براءات الاختراع الأمريكي (USPTO).
ويأتي هذا التكريم امتداداً لجهود الجامعة في دعم منظومة الابتكار وريادة الأعمال، وتعزيز مخرجات البحث العلمي، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 ويرسّخ مكانتها بين الجامعات الرائدة عالمياً.
Today, the President of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, Dr. Ahmed bin Salem Al-Amri, honored the winners among the university staff who participated in the 51st Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions 2026.
He affirmed that the university has participated in many international forums and has been recognized for achievements that have come from the efforts of its staff and students, adding that the university's success today is reflected in the pioneering scientific research and distinctive innovations it offers, which the university is working to transform into economic value that serves the knowledge economy. He noted that the university is currently recording a large number of patents, which is a source of pride and honor.
For his part, the Vice President for Graduate Studies and Scientific Research, Dr. Nayef bin Mohammed Al-Otaibi, explained that these results reflect the excellence of the university's colleges, especially the College of Medicine, the College of Engineering, the College of Science, and the College of Computer and Information Sciences. He emphasized that this achievement represents the university and all its staff, indicating that the university has received three major awards this year, which reflects the quality of research and innovative outputs and enhances the university's presence in international forums.
In turn, the President of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, Dr. Yazid bin Masoud Al-Kharijah, confirmed that the university achieved several qualitative accomplishments through its participation in the 51st Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions; represented by the research team from the College of Science receiving the gold medal with the judges' endorsement, which is considered the highest award at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, for their innovation related to the production of bioactive membranes that can be used from a biological source, based on nanocompounds derived from nanocellulose extracted from date palm fibers. This allows for their use in various medical and health applications such as gloves, sterile covers, and surgical threads, in addition to food safety applications, representing a sustainable alternative to synthetic membranes. The innovation has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
This honoring comes as an extension of the university's efforts to support the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and enhance the outputs of scientific research, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and to solidify its position among the leading universities globally.