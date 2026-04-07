Today, the President of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, Dr. Ahmed bin Salem Al-Amri, honored the winners among the university staff who participated in the 51st Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions 2026.

He affirmed that the university has participated in many international forums and has been recognized for achievements that have come from the efforts of its staff and students, adding that the university's success today is reflected in the pioneering scientific research and distinctive innovations it offers, which the university is working to transform into economic value that serves the knowledge economy. He noted that the university is currently recording a large number of patents, which is a source of pride and honor.

For his part, the Vice President for Graduate Studies and Scientific Research, Dr. Nayef bin Mohammed Al-Otaibi, explained that these results reflect the excellence of the university's colleges, especially the College of Medicine, the College of Engineering, the College of Science, and the College of Computer and Information Sciences. He emphasized that this achievement represents the university and all its staff, indicating that the university has received three major awards this year, which reflects the quality of research and innovative outputs and enhances the university's presence in international forums.

In turn, the President of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, Dr. Yazid bin Masoud Al-Kharijah, confirmed that the university achieved several qualitative accomplishments through its participation in the 51st Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions; represented by the research team from the College of Science receiving the gold medal with the judges' endorsement, which is considered the highest award at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, for their innovation related to the production of bioactive membranes that can be used from a biological source, based on nanocompounds derived from nanocellulose extracted from date palm fibers. This allows for their use in various medical and health applications such as gloves, sterile covers, and surgical threads, in addition to food safety applications, representing a sustainable alternative to synthetic membranes. The innovation has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

This honoring comes as an extension of the university's efforts to support the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and enhance the outputs of scientific research, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and to solidify its position among the leading universities globally.