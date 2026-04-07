كرّم رئيس جامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود الإسلامية الدكتور أحمد بن سالم العامري اليوم، الفائزين من منسوبي الجامعة المشاركين في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات 2026 في نسخته الـ51.

وأكد أن الجامعة شاركت في كثير من المحافل الدولية وكانت محل تقدير وتحقيق منجزات جاءت بجهود منسوبيها وطلبتها، مضيفاً أن نجاح الجامعة اليوم يُترجم من خلال ما تقدّمه من أبحاث علمية رائدة وابتكارات مميزة، تعمل الجامعة على تحويلها إلى قيمة اقتصادية تخدم الاقتصاد المعرفي، وأن الجامعة تسجل اليوم عدداً كبيراً من براءات الاختراع، وهو ما يدعو للفخر والاعتزاز.

من جانبه، أوضح وكيل الجامعة للدراسات العليا والبحث العلمي الدكتور نايف بن محمد العتيبي، أن هذه النتائج تعكس تميز كليات الجامعة، خاصة كلية الطب وكلية الهندسة وكلية العلوم وكلية علوم الحاسب والمعلومات، مؤكداً أن هذا الإنجاز يمثل الجامعة بجميع منسوبيها، مبيناً أن الجامعة حصلت في العام الحالي على ثلاث جوائز رئيسية، وهو ما يعكس جودة المخرجات البحثية والابتكارية، وتعزيز حضور الجامعة في المحافل الدولية.

من جهته أكد رئيس مركز الابتكار وريادة الأعمال الدكتور يزيد بن مسعود آل خريجة، أن الجامعة حققت من خلال مشاركتها في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات في دورته الـ51 عدداً من المنجزات النوعية؛ تمثلت في حصول الفريق البحثي بكلية العلوم، الميدالية الذهبية مع مباركة المحكمين، التي تُعد أعلى جائزة في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات، عن ابتكارهم المتعلق بإنتاج أغشية حيوية قابلة للاستخدام من مصدر حيوي، تعتمد على مركبات نانوية قائمة على النانو سيليلوز المستخلص من ألياف ساق نخيل التمر، بما يتيح استخدامها في تطبيقات طبية وصحية متعددة مثل القفازات والأغطية المعقمة وخيوط العمليات الجراحية، إضافةً إلى تطبيقات سلامة الغذاء، وتمثل بديلاً مستداماً للأغشية الاصطناعية، وقد سُجِّل الابتكار بمكتب براءات الاختراع الأمريكي (USPTO).

ويأتي هذا التكريم امتداداً لجهود الجامعة في دعم منظومة الابتكار وريادة الأعمال، وتعزيز مخرجات البحث العلمي، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 ويرسّخ مكانتها بين الجامعات الرائدة عالمياً.