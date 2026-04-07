كشف دليل مستخدم بوابة التعليم أن القبول في رياض الأطفال ومدارس تحفيظ القرآن يقتصر على المواطن أو ابن المواطنة، مع اعتماد مفاضلة ترتبط بقرب المدرسة أو الروضة من العنوان الوطني، إضافة إلى وجود قريب من الدرجة الأولى داخل الجهة التعليمية نفسها، سواء كان الأب أو الأم أو الأخ أو الأخت، بما يمنح المتقدم نقاطاً أعلى في ترتيب القبول.

وأوضح الدليل أن هذه المعايير تأتي ضمن تنظيم أشمل لآلية تسجيل الطلبة في رياض الأطفال والمرحلة الابتدائية، بهدف رفع دقة القبول وتوجيه المقاعد التعليمية وفق محددات واضحة. وتشمل الاشتراطات الأساسية بلوغ السن المؤهلة، وإجراء فحص اللياقة الطبي، والتحقق من صحة العنوان الوطني، واستكمال التطعيمات المطلوبة، إلى جانب وجود هوية وطنية سارية الصلاحية.

وفي المرحلة الابتدائية، أدرج الدليل أبناء المواطنة ضمن الفئات المشمولة بالمفاضلة في مدارس التعليم العام، إلى جانب المواطنين وغير السعوديين، في خطوة تعكس حضوراً مباشراً لهذه الفئة داخل ضوابط التسجيل. كما شدد على أن قرب المدرسة من السكن ووجود قريب من الدرجة الأولى يعدان عنصرين مؤثرين في تعزيز فرصة القبول.

وأكد الدليل أن التسجيل في الصف الأول الابتدائي يشمل الطلبة الذين أكملوا 6 سنوات، إضافة إلى من تقل أعمارهم عن ذلك بـ90 يوماً ضمن المدة المحددة، على أن يكون الطالب مسجلاً مسبقاً في روضة معتمدة من وزارة التعليم. كما نص على عدم وجود أي استثناء لمن لم يكمل السن النظامية للتسجيل، سواء في المدارس الحكومية أو الخاصة.

وأشار إلى أن بوابة ولي الأمر تعرض التابعين والطلبة المؤهلين للتسجيل، وتبدأ منها إجراءات التقديم بعد استكمال فحص اللياقة، الذي يعد شرطاً أساسياً لإتمام الطلب، مع إتاحة حجز الموعد عبر تطبيق «صحتي» في عيادات طب الأسرة. وتتيح البوابة كذلك اختيار المدارس وترتيب الرغبات، مع اعتماد هذا الترتيب ضمن أولويات القبول النهائية.