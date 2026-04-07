The user guide for the education portal revealed that admission to kindergartens and Quran memorization schools is limited to citizens or the children of citizens, with a preference based on the proximity of the school or kindergarten to the national address, in addition to having a first-degree relative within the educational institution itself, whether it be the father, mother, brother, or sister, which grants the applicant higher points in the admission ranking.

The guide clarified that these criteria are part of a broader organization for the mechanism of registering students in kindergartens and the primary stage, aimed at increasing the accuracy of admissions and directing educational seats according to clear determinants. The basic requirements include reaching the eligible age, undergoing a medical fitness examination, verifying the accuracy of the national address, completing the required vaccinations, in addition to having a valid national ID.

In the primary stage, the guide included the children of citizens among the categories eligible for preference in public education schools, alongside citizens and non-Saudis, in a move that reflects the direct presence of this category within the registration regulations. It also emphasized that the proximity of the school to the residence and having a first-degree relative are influential factors in enhancing the chances of admission.

The guide confirmed that registration in the first grade of primary school includes students who have completed 6 years, in addition to those under that age by 90 days within the specified period, provided that the student is previously registered in a kindergarten accredited by the Ministry of Education. It also stipulated that there are no exceptions for those who have not reached the legal age for registration, whether in public or private schools.

It was noted that the parent portal displays dependents and students eligible for registration, and the application procedures begin after completing the fitness examination, which is a prerequisite for completing the application, with the option to book an appointment through the "Sehati" app in family medicine clinics. The portal also allows for selecting schools and ranking preferences, with this ranking being adopted in the final admission priorities.