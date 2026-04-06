Today in Mecca, the seventh local Armed Forces competition for memorizing the Holy Quran for military personnel, and the ninth competition of the Prince Sultan Charity Association for Quran Memorization for the children of Ministry of Defense personnel, were launched, organized by the General Administration for Religious Affairs of the Armed Forces, with the presence of the Chief of Joint Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Pilot Rakan Hamid bin Rafi Al-Omari.

The opening ceremony began with a speech by the Director General of the General Administration for Religious Affairs of the Armed Forces, the overall supervisor of the competition, Major General Dr. Musfer bin Hassan Al-Essa, who welcomed the attendees, including esteemed guests and participants, emphasizing that these competitions reflect the Kingdom's care for the Holy Quran in light of the support and patronage it receives from the wise leadership.

He explained that the Holy Quran represents a methodology that enhances faith and moral values, contributing to instilling meanings of strength, discipline, and steadfastness in the lives of both military and civilian individuals.

Following that, the Chief of Joint Staff of the Armed Forces delivered a speech, confirming that the competition is an extension of the attention and care given to the Holy Quran in the Kingdom, pointing out that the Ministry of Defense's interest—under the directives of the Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz—extends beyond performing the duties of defending the homeland and safeguarding its resources, but also includes building individuals spiritually and intellectually. He affirmed that amidst the rapid events and changes the world is witnessing, the Holy Quran represents the strongest equipment and arsenal for steadfastness in positions and facing challenges.

This was followed by the automated sorting process for the contestants, and then the accompanying exhibition organized by the General Administration for Religious Affairs of the Armed Forces was opened on the sidelines of the two competitions, aiming to enhance the systematic understanding of the Quran and Sunnah in contemporary awareness issues.

The two competitions include five categories: memorization of the entire Quran, 20 parts, 10 parts, 5 parts, and 3 parts, with the prizes for both competitions exceeding 1.8 million riyals.