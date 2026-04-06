انطلقت اليوم في مكة المكرمة، مسابقة القوات المسلحة المحلية السابعة لحفظ القرآن الكريم للعسكريين، ومسابقة جمعية الأمير سلطان الخيرية لتحفيظ القرآن الكريم التاسعة لأبناء منسوبي وزارة الدفاع، اللتان تنظمهما الإدارة العامة للشؤون الدينية للقوات المسلحة، بحضور مدير الأركان المشتركة للقوات المسلحة اللواء الطيار الركن حامد بن رافع العمري.
وبدأ حفل الافتتاح بكلمة للمدير العام للإدارة العامة للشؤون الدينية للقوات المسلحة، المشرف العام على المسابقة، اللواء الدكتور مسفر بن حسن آل عيسى، رحب فيها بالحضور من أصحاب الفضيلة والمشاركين، مؤكداً أن هذه المسابقات تعكس عناية المملكة بكتاب الله الكريم في ظل ما يحظى به من دعم ورعاية من القيادة الرشيدة.
وأوضح أن القرآن الكريم يمثل منهجاً يعزز القيم الإيمانية والأخلاقية، ويسهم في ترسيخ معاني القوة والانضباط والثبات في حياة العسكريين والمدنيين.
عقب ذلك ألقى مدير الأركان المشتركة للقوات المسلحة كلمة، أكد فيها أن المسابقة تأتي امتداداً لما يحظى به كتاب الله الكريم من عناية واهتمام في المملكة، مشيراً إلى أن اهتمام وزارة الدفاع -بتوجيهات وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز - لا يقتصر على أداء مهمات الدفاع عن الوطن وصون مقدراته، بل يمتد إلى بناء الإنسان إيمانياً وفكرياً، مؤكداً أنه في ظل ما يشهده العالم من أحداث ومتغيرات متسارعة يمثل القرآن الكريم أقوى عُدّة وعتاد للثبات في المواقف ومواجهة التحديات.
تلا ذلك إجراء عملية الفرز الآلي للمتسابقين، ثم افتُتح المعرض المصاحب الذي تنظمه الإدارة العامة للشؤون الدينية للقوات المسلحة على هامش المسابقتين، ويهدف إلى تعزيز الفهم المنهجي للكتاب والسنة في القضايا التوعوية المعاصرة.
وتشتمل المسابقتان على خمسة أفرع، هي؛ حفظ القرآن الكريم كاملاً، و20 جزءاً، و10 أجزاء، وخمسة أجزاء، وثلاثة أجزاء، وتبلغ جوائز المسابقتين أكثر من 1.8 مليون ريال.
Today in Mecca, the seventh local Armed Forces competition for memorizing the Holy Quran for military personnel, and the ninth competition of the Prince Sultan Charity Association for Quran Memorization for the children of Ministry of Defense personnel, were launched, organized by the General Administration for Religious Affairs of the Armed Forces, with the presence of the Chief of Joint Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Pilot Rakan Hamid bin Rafi Al-Omari.
The opening ceremony began with a speech by the Director General of the General Administration for Religious Affairs of the Armed Forces, the overall supervisor of the competition, Major General Dr. Musfer bin Hassan Al-Essa, who welcomed the attendees, including esteemed guests and participants, emphasizing that these competitions reflect the Kingdom's care for the Holy Quran in light of the support and patronage it receives from the wise leadership.
He explained that the Holy Quran represents a methodology that enhances faith and moral values, contributing to instilling meanings of strength, discipline, and steadfastness in the lives of both military and civilian individuals.
Following that, the Chief of Joint Staff of the Armed Forces delivered a speech, confirming that the competition is an extension of the attention and care given to the Holy Quran in the Kingdom, pointing out that the Ministry of Defense's interest—under the directives of the Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz—extends beyond performing the duties of defending the homeland and safeguarding its resources, but also includes building individuals spiritually and intellectually. He affirmed that amidst the rapid events and changes the world is witnessing, the Holy Quran represents the strongest equipment and arsenal for steadfastness in positions and facing challenges.
This was followed by the automated sorting process for the contestants, and then the accompanying exhibition organized by the General Administration for Religious Affairs of the Armed Forces was opened on the sidelines of the two competitions, aiming to enhance the systematic understanding of the Quran and Sunnah in contemporary awareness issues.
The two competitions include five categories: memorization of the entire Quran, 20 parts, 10 parts, 5 parts, and 3 parts, with the prizes for both competitions exceeding 1.8 million riyals.