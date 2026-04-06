انطلقت اليوم في مكة المكرمة، مسابقة القوات المسلحة المحلية السابعة لحفظ القرآن الكريم للعسكريين، ومسابقة جمعية الأمير سلطان الخيرية لتحفيظ القرآن الكريم التاسعة لأبناء منسوبي وزارة الدفاع، اللتان تنظمهما الإدارة العامة للشؤون الدينية للقوات المسلحة، بحضور مدير الأركان المشتركة للقوات المسلحة اللواء الطيار الركن حامد بن رافع العمري.

وبدأ حفل الافتتاح بكلمة للمدير العام للإدارة العامة للشؤون الدينية للقوات المسلحة، المشرف العام على المسابقة، اللواء الدكتور مسفر بن حسن آل عيسى، رحب فيها بالحضور من أصحاب الفضيلة والمشاركين، مؤكداً أن هذه المسابقات تعكس عناية المملكة بكتاب الله الكريم في ظل ما يحظى به من دعم ورعاية من القيادة الرشيدة.

وأوضح أن القرآن الكريم يمثل منهجاً يعزز القيم الإيمانية والأخلاقية، ويسهم في ترسيخ معاني القوة والانضباط والثبات في حياة العسكريين والمدنيين.

عقب ذلك ألقى مدير الأركان المشتركة للقوات المسلحة كلمة، أكد فيها أن المسابقة تأتي امتداداً لما يحظى به كتاب الله الكريم من عناية واهتمام في المملكة، مشيراً إلى أن اهتمام وزارة الدفاع -بتوجيهات وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز - لا يقتصر على أداء مهمات الدفاع عن الوطن وصون مقدراته، بل يمتد إلى بناء الإنسان إيمانياً وفكرياً، مؤكداً أنه في ظل ما يشهده العالم من أحداث ومتغيرات متسارعة يمثل القرآن الكريم أقوى عُدّة وعتاد للثبات في المواقف ومواجهة التحديات.

تلا ذلك إجراء عملية الفرز الآلي للمتسابقين، ثم افتُتح المعرض المصاحب الذي تنظمه الإدارة العامة للشؤون الدينية للقوات المسلحة على هامش المسابقتين، ويهدف إلى تعزيز الفهم المنهجي للكتاب والسنة في القضايا التوعوية المعاصرة.

وتشتمل المسابقتان على خمسة أفرع، هي؛ حفظ القرآن الكريم كاملاً، و20 جزءاً، و10 أجزاء، وخمسة أجزاء، وثلاثة أجزاء، وتبلغ جوائز المسابقتين أكثر من 1.8 مليون ريال.