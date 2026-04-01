برئاسة المملكة العربية السعودية، عُقد أمس، الاجتماع الخامس لوكلاء اللجنة الدولية للشؤون النقدية والمالية التابعة لصندوق النقد الدولي، في مقر الصندوق بالعاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، بمشاركة عدد من كبار المسؤولين والخبراء من الدول الأعضاء.

وفي كلمته الافتتاحية، أشار وكيل رئيس اللجنة الدولية للشؤون النقدية والمالية الدكتور رياض الخريّف، إلى أن الاقتصاد العالمي يشهد العديد من التحديات والتغيرات، مؤكداً أهمية التقييم المستمر للأوضاع الاقتصادية العالمية، وتحديد أولويات السياسات، وبحث الخيارات لمواجهة التحديات وتعزيز النمو المستدام.

وشدد على ضرورة مواصلة اللجنة الدولية للشؤون النقدية والمالية القيام بدورها في توحيد الجهود وتعزيز التنسيق الدولي متعدد الأطراف لمواجهة التحديات المشتركة.

وناقش الاجتماع التقدم المحرز في صياغة «مبادئ الدرعية»، التي أُعلن عنها خلال اجتماعات الربيع السابقة لصندوق النقد والبنك الدوليين، التي تهدف إلى إصلاح نظام الحصص والحوكمة في صندوق النقد الدولي، مع الحفاظ على النظام النقدي العالمي وتعزيز دور الصندوق.

يُذكر أن هذا الاجتماع يأتي في إطار الدور القيادي الذي تضطلع به المملكة في رئاسة أعمال اللجنة، وجهودها المستمرة لتعزيز التعاون متعدد الأطراف ودعم استقرار النظام المالي الدولي.