Under the presidency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the fifth meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee of the International Monetary Fund was held yesterday at the Fund's headquarters in Washington, D.C., with the participation of several senior officials and experts from member countries.

In his opening speech, the Deputy Chair of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, Dr. Riad Alkhraif, noted that the global economy is facing many challenges and changes, emphasizing the importance of continuous assessment of global economic conditions, setting policy priorities, and exploring options to address challenges and enhance sustainable growth.

He stressed the necessity for the International Monetary and Financial Committee to continue its role in unifying efforts and enhancing multilateral international coordination to tackle common challenges.

The meeting discussed the progress made in formulating the "Diriyah Principles," which were announced during the previous spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, aimed at reforming the quota and governance system of the International Monetary Fund while maintaining the global monetary system and enhancing the Fund's role.

It is noteworthy that this meeting comes as part of the leadership role played by the Kingdom in chairing the Committee's work and its ongoing efforts to enhance multilateral cooperation and support the stability of the international financial system.