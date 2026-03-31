The "Global Education Monitoring Report 2026" issued by UNESCO praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a leading model in enrollment rates in education, particularly in post-secondary education. Over the past decade, the Kingdom has achieved a qualitative transformation and rapid growth in its higher education system, based on data from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics for 2024.

The Kingdom recorded an enrollment rate of 83.88% in post-secondary education for the year 2024, with data from the Kingdom's database at the UNESCO Institute for Statistics indicating a near-complete gender parity with a ratio of 1.01. Additionally, the number of students enrolled in higher education has risen to 1.57 million.

The report showed significant growth in fields related to the knowledge economy and a reduction in the gender gap in higher education from 20 percentage points in 2006 to just 5 points in 2022. Notably, this gap disappeared in 2024 with a slight increase in the enrollment rate of girls according to data from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics.

The report addressed the development of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program to align with the internal expansion of universities in the Kingdom—driven by the entry of Saudi universities into global rankings—along with the expansion of several technical colleges. The report also highlighted that e-learning and blended learning were among the most successful solutions developed by the Kingdom to remove barriers for girls in accessing higher education, as the enrollment rate of girls in the Saudi Electronic University nearly doubled from 2018 to 2024.

This coincided with the participation of the Ministry of Education in the high-level event to launch the report at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, following the organization's invitation to the Kingdom as a leading model in post-secondary education. The Undersecretary of the Ministry for Planning, Engineer Saad bin Abdulghani Al-Ghamdi, showcased the Kingdom's efforts to enhance access to post-secondary education while ensuring the quality of educational outcomes, including the expansion of more than 70 universities and colleges, the development of e-learning through the Saudi Electronic University and university programs, and the launch of the "Qabul" platform to ensure equal opportunities for admission, in addition to exceeding the enrollment rate in technical and vocational education by 30% in 2024, as part of the Human Capacity Development Program initiatives.

Al-Ghamdi reviewed the successes achieved by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program, which includes more than 56,000 scholarship recipients, along with the number of beneficiaries from the "Study in Saudi Arabia" services reaching 200,000 international students, as well as efforts to attract prestigious international universities to open branches within the Kingdom.

In a related context, regarding academic excellence, the Undersecretary for Planning pointed out that King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals achieved the 67th rank globally according to the QS ranking, and several Saudi universities entered the list of the top 100 universities worldwide based on the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) report and data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patents in 2025. Additionally, the percentage of female graduates from STEM programs rose to 45.6% in 2024, reflecting the growing research and innovation environment in the Kingdom.