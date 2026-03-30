The Cooperative Insurance Company, the largest insurance company in the Middle East and North Africa, announced its participation as the insurance sponsor for the third edition of the Umrah and Visit Forum 2026, organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah from March 30 to April 1, 2026, at the King Salman International Conference and Exhibition Center in Medina. This participation confirms its growing role as a strategic partner in the system of serving the guests of Allah, enhancing its pioneering presence in the insurance sector related to Hajj and Umrah, through a comprehensive national operational model that ensures protection, sustainability, and quality of services provided.

This presence extends the Cooperative's efforts to support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to develop the Hajj and Umrah system and elevate the experience of those coming to the Kingdom to perform Umrah rituals, by providing a comprehensive and innovative insurance system that operates efficiently around the clock, throughout the week, and during various seasons.

During its participation in the forum, the Cooperative showcased its integrated operational capabilities that rely on advanced technical infrastructure, alongside qualified and trained teams working through call centers and field support teams 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring rapid response and efficient handling of emergencies and various insurance needs.

On this occasion, Engineer Mohammed Al-Saeed, CEO of the Health Sector at the Cooperative Company, stated: "We take pride in our participation in the Umrah and Visit Forum 2026 as the insurance sponsor, which extends our national role in providing comprehensive insurance solutions that ensure protection and sustainability for the guests of Allah."

He added: "We work through an advanced and integrated operational model with relevant entities to ensure rapid response and quality service during various Umrah and Hajj seasons, contributing to enhancing the reliability of the insurance system accompanying the service for the guests of Allah."

Al-Saeed also affirmed the Cooperative's commitment to actively contributing to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by developing insurance products related to the Hajj and Umrah sector, stating: "Our participation in the forum reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the experience of Umrah and Hajj pilgrims, and developing insurance benefits that keep pace with the rapid developments in this vital sector, contributing to providing a safe and facilitated experience for the guests of Allah."

The Cooperative's participation in the forum is part of its national responsibility to support the integrated system serving millions of Umrah performers and visitors annually, and the continuous effort to develop innovative insurance solutions that align with the accelerating expansion of Hajj and Umrah services. This participation also aims to enhance the quality of services provided, improve their efficiency, and ensure their sustainability, benefiting all stakeholders.

The Umrah and Visit Forum aims to highlight the latest services and technologies in the Umrah and visit sector, enhance the exchange of experiences, and build strategic partnerships among relevant entities, contributing to elevating the system of services provided to the guests of Allah. The forum also sheds light on the qualitative efforts and initiatives implemented by the Kingdom to enrich the experience of Umrah performers and visitors and improve their spiritual journey, by showcasing best operational practices and innovative solutions, and exploring promising investment opportunities in this vital sector, supporting the sustainability of service development and enhancing its quality, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.