أعلنت شركة التعاونية للتأمين، أكبر شركة تأمين في الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا، عن مشاركتها بصفتها الراعي التأميني للنسخة الثالثة من منتدى العمرة والزيارة 2026، الذي تنظمه وزارة الحج والعمرة خلال الفترة من 30 مارس إلى 1 أبريل 2026 بمركز الملك سلمان الدولي للمؤتمرات والمعارض في المدينة المنورة، في تأكيدٍ لدورها المتنامي كشريكٍ استراتيجي في منظومة خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتعزيز حضورها الريادي في قطاع التأمين المرتبط بالحج والعمرة، عبر نموذج تشغيلي وطني متكامل يضمن الحماية والاستدامة وجودة الخدمات المقدَّمة.

ويأتي هذا الحضور امتداداً لجهود التعاونية في دعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 الرامية إلى تطوير منظومة الحج والعمرة والارتقاء بتجربة القادمين إلى المملكة لأداءٍ نُسُك العمرة، عبر توفير منظومة تأمينية شاملة ومبتكرة تعمل بكفاءة عالية على مدار الساعة، وطوال أيام الأسبوع، وفي مختلف المواسم.

وخلال مشاركتها في المنتدى، استعرضت التعاونية قدراتها التشغيلية المتكاملة التي تعتمد على بنية تقنية متقدمة، إلى جانب فرق عمل مؤهلة ومدرّبة تعمل عبر مراكز الاتصال وفرق الدعم الميداني على مدار 24 ساعة طوال أيام الأسبوع، بما يضمن سرعة الاستجابة وكفاءة التعامل مع الحالات الطارئة والاحتياجات التأمينية المختلفة.

وبهذه المناسبة، صرّح المهندس محمد السعيد، الرئيس التنفيذي لقطاع الصحة في شركة التعاونية، قائلاً: «نفخر في التعاونية بمشاركتنا في منتدى العمرة والزيارة 2026 بصفتنا الراعي التأميني، ويأتي ذلك امتداداً لدورنا الوطني في تقديم حلول تأمينية متكاملة تضمن الحماية والاستدامة لضيوف الرحمن».

وأضاف: «نعمل من خلال نموذج تشغيلي متطور ومتكامل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لضمان سرعة الاستجابة وجودة الخدمة خلال مختلف مواسم العمرة والحج، بما يسهم في تعزيز موثوقية المنظومة التأمينية المرافقة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن».

كما أكد السعيد التزام التعاونية بالمساهمة الفاعلة في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 عبر تطوير منتجات التأمين المرتبطة بقطاع الحج والعمرة، قائلاً: «تعكس مشاركتنا في المنتدى التزامنا المستمر بتعزيز تجربة المعتمر والحاج، وتطوير المنافع التأمينية بما يواكب التطورات المتسارعة في هذا القطاع الحيوي، ويسهم في توفير تجربة آمنة وميسّرة لضيوف الرحمن».

وتأتي مشاركة التعاونية في المنتدى في إطار مسؤوليتها الوطنية نحو دعم المنظومة المتكاملة لخدمة ملايين المعتمرين والزوار سنويًا، والسعي المستمر لتطوير حلول تأمينية مبتكرة تتوافق مع التوسع المتسارع في خدمات الحج والعمرة. كما تهدف هذه المشاركة إلى تعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة، ورفع كفاءتها، وضمان استدامتها بما يعود بالنفع على جميع المستفيدين.

ويهدف منتدى العمرة والزيارة إلى إبراز أحدث الخدمات والتقنيات في قطاع العمرة والزيارة، وتعزيز تبادل الخبرات وبناء الشراكات الاستراتيجية بين الجهات المعنية، بما يسهم في الارتقاء بمنظومة الخدمات المقدَّمة لضيوف الرحمن. كما يسلّط المنتدى الضوء على الجهود والمبادرات النوعية التي تنفذها المملكة لإثراء تجربة المعتمرين والزوار وتحسين رحلتهم الإيمانية، عبر استعراض أفضل الممارسات التشغيلية والحلول الابتكارية، واستكشاف الفرص الاستثمارية الواعدة في هذا القطاع الحيوي، بما يدعم استدامة تطوير الخدمات ويرتقي بجودتها، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.