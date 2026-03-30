Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met today (Monday) in Jeddah with the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the regional situation, the repercussions of the military escalation in the region, its risks to international navigation and energy supply security, its impact on the global economy, and coordinating joint efforts to enhance the security and stability of the region.

It was emphasized during the meeting that the continuation of the Iranian attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and targeting vital and civilian facilities constitutes a serious escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

Attending the meeting were the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al Aiban, the Head of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al Humaidan, and the Secretary of the Crown Prince Dr. Bandar bin Obaid Al Rashid.

From the Qatari side, the meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, the Head of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khalifi, and a number of officials.