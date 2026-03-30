التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في محافظة جدة اليوم (الإثنين)، أمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، إضافة إلى بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية، وتداعيات التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة، ومخاطره على حرية الملاحة الدولية وأمن إمدادات الطاقة، وانعكاسه على الاقتصاد العالمي، وتنسيق الجهود المشتركة بما يعزز أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

وتم التأكيد خلال اللقاء على أن استمرار الهجمات الإيرانية الآثمة على دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية واستهداف المنشآت الحيوية والمدنية، يشكل تصعيداً خطيراً يهدد أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

حضر اللقاء نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ورئيس الاستخبارات العامة خالد بن علي الحميدان، وسكرتير ولي العهد الدكتور بندر بن عبيد الرشيد.

فيما حضر من الجانب القطري رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن آل ثاني، ووزير الداخلية الشيخ خليفة بن حمد آل ثاني، ورئيس الديوان الأميري عبدالله بن محمد الخليفي، وعدد من المسؤولين.