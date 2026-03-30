The Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadhel Al-Ibrahim, issued a decision to appoint Reema bint Abdulrahman Al-Mudayris as the official spokesperson for the ministry, in addition to her other professional responsibilities.

Al-Mudayris is considered one of the national media competencies, currently serving as a Senior Advisor for Institutional Communication at the Ministry of Economy and Planning. She has also previously worked as a diplomat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the General Administration for Saudi Citizens Abroad.