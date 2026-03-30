أصدر وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط فيصل بن فاضل الإبراهيم قراراً بتعيين ريما بنت عبدالرحمن المديرس متحدثاً رسمياً للوزارة، إضافة إلى مهماتها العملية الأخرى.
وتُعد المديرس من الكفاءات الإعلامية الوطنية، إذ تشغل حالياً منصب مستشار أول للتواصل المؤسسي في وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط، كما عملت سابقاً دبلوماسيةً لدى وزارة الخارجية في الإدارة العامة لشؤون السعوديين في الخارج.
The Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadhel Al-Ibrahim, issued a decision to appoint Reema bint Abdulrahman Al-Mudayris as the official spokesperson for the ministry, in addition to her other professional responsibilities.
Al-Mudayris is considered one of the national media competencies, currently serving as a Senior Advisor for Institutional Communication at the Ministry of Economy and Planning. She has also previously worked as a diplomat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the General Administration for Saudi Citizens Abroad.