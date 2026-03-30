أصدر وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط فيصل بن فاضل الإبراهيم قراراً بتعيين ريما بنت عبدالرحمن المديرس متحدثاً رسمياً للوزارة، إضافة إلى مهماتها العملية الأخرى.

وتُعد المديرس من الكفاءات الإعلامية الوطنية، إذ تشغل حالياً منصب مستشار أول للتواصل المؤسسي في وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط، كما عملت سابقاً دبلوماسيةً لدى وزارة الخارجية في الإدارة العامة لشؤون السعوديين في الخارج.