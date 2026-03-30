أدانَتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلاميّ استهدافَ مقراتِ إقامة رئيس إقليم كردستان العراق، وزعيم الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني، في سياقِ سلسلةٍ من الاعتداءات الآثمة التي تستهدف الإقليم.

وندَّدَ الأمين العام للرابطة رئيسُ هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى -في بيانٍ-، بهذا العدوان الذي ينتهكُ كلَّ القِيَم الدِّينية، والقوانين والأعراف الدّولية والإنسانية، ويهدِّدُ الأمنَ والاستقرارَ في الإقليم والعراق كافّة.