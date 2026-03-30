أدانَتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلاميّ استهدافَ مقراتِ إقامة رئيس إقليم كردستان العراق، وزعيم الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني، في سياقِ سلسلةٍ من الاعتداءات الآثمة التي تستهدف الإقليم.
وندَّدَ الأمين العام للرابطة رئيسُ هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى -في بيانٍ-، بهذا العدوان الذي ينتهكُ كلَّ القِيَم الدِّينية، والقوانين والأعراف الدّولية والإنسانية، ويهدِّدُ الأمنَ والاستقرارَ في الإقليم والعراق كافّة.
The Muslim World League condemned the targeting of the residences of the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in the context of a series of heinous attacks aimed at the region.
The Secretary-General of the League, the President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this aggression in a statement, which violates all religious values, international and humanitarian laws and norms, and threatens security and stability in the region and all of Iraq.