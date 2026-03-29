أصدرت وزارة الداخلية بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل حدًا بأحد الجناة في منطقة المدينة المنورة، في ما يلي نصه: قال الله تعالى: (إِنَّمَا جَزَاءُ الَّذِينَ يُحَارِبُونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الْأَرْضِ فَسَادًا أَنْ يُقَتَّلُوا أَوْ يُصَلَّبُوا أَوْ تُقَطَّعَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَرْجُلُهُمْ مِنْ خِلَافٍ أَوْ يُنْفَوْا مِنَ الْأَرْضِ ذَلِكَ لَهُمْ خِزْيٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَلَهُمْ فِي الْآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ).

أقدم مسعود محمد مسعود -كيني الجنسية- على قتل صوفيا محمد كيباندا -كينية الجنسية- وذلك باستدراجها إلى مكان خارج العمران وخنقها بحبل، والتمثيل بجثمانها بسكب البنزين وإشعال النار عليه.

وبفضل من اللّه تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة؛ صدر بحقه حكمٌ يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليه، ولكون ما قام به المذكور كان على وجه الحيلة والخداع، وعلى وجه تأمن معه المجني عليها من غائلته، فقد تم الحكم عليه بالقتل حدًا للغيلة، وأصبح الحكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.

وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل حدًا بالجاني مسعود محمد مسعود -كيني الجنسية- يوم السبت 9 / 10 / 1447 الموافق 28 / 3 / 2026 بمنطقة المدينة المنورة.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن عن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن، وتحقيق العدل، وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين ويسفك دماءهم، وينتهك حقهم في الحياة والأمن، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.

والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.