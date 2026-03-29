The Ministry of Interior has issued a statement regarding the implementation of a capital punishment ruling against one of the perpetrators in the Medina region, the text of which is as follows: Allah Almighty said: (The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption in the land is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and in the Hereafter, they will have a great punishment).

Masoud Mohammed Masoud - a Kenyan national - committed the murder of Sophia Mohammed Kibanada - also a Kenyan national - by luring her to a place outside the urban area and strangling her with a rope, and then mutilating her body by pouring gasoline on it and setting it on fire.

Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to apprehend the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him resulted in charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against him. Since what he did was carried out with cunning and deceit, and in a manner that ensured the victim was unaware of his danger, he was sentenced to death by capital punishment. The ruling became final after his appeal and subsequent confirmation by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally determined.

The capital punishment ruling against the perpetrator Masoud Mohammed Masoud - a Kenyan national - was carried out on Saturday, 9/10/1447 AH, corresponding to 28/3/2026, in the Medina region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to reaffirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the rulings of Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life and security. At the same time, it warns anyone who dares to commit such acts that they will face legal punishment.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.