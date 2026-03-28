سجّلت منطقة نجران أعلى كمية لهطول الأمطار بـ 27,4 ملم في قرية حمى بمحافظة ثار، و12,5 ملم في خباش. فيما سجّلت عسير 15,8 ملم في الشعف بمحافظة أبها، و15,7 ملم في مركز إمارة الشعف بأبها، و13,4 ملم في كلٍ من شعار، وحي الزهراء بأبها، و11,8 ملم في مطار أبها، و10,0 ملم في العسران بسراة عبيدة، و9,4 ملم في المركز الوطني للأرصاد بأبها، و8,8 ملم في أبها.

ووفقًا للتقرير اليومي لوزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة حول رصد كميات هطول الأمطار في مناطق المملكة كافة؛ رصدت 24 محطة رصد هيدرولوجي ومناخي، خلال الساعات الأربع وعشرين الماضية، هطول أمطارٍ في مناطق (الرياض، ومكة المكرمة، والشرقية، وعسير، وجازان، ونجران).

وأشار التقرير إلى تسجيل منطقة جازان 14,4 ملم في محافظة فيفا، و2,7 ملم في الدائر، وسجّلت مكة المكرمة 1,2 ملم في العويلة برنية، و1,0 ملم في كياد بالقنفذة، فيما سجّلت منطقة الرياض 0,5 ملم في كلٍ من البديع الشمالي بالأفلاج، والسيباني بضرما، وسجّلت المنطقة الشرقية 0,5 ملم في منفذ البطحاء بالعديد.