The Najran region recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 27.4 mm in the village of Hamah in the Thar governorate, and 12.5 mm in Khabash. Meanwhile, Asir recorded 15.8 mm in Al-Shaaf in Abha governorate, and 15.7 mm in the Al-Shaaf Emirate center in Abha, along with 13.4 mm in both Sha'ar and Al-Zahra neighborhood in Abha, 11.8 mm at Abha Airport, 10.0 mm in Al-Usran in Sarawat Abidah, 9.4 mm at the National Center of Meteorology in Abha, and 8.8 mm in Abha.

According to the daily report from the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture regarding the monitoring of rainfall amounts in all regions of the Kingdom; 24 hydrological and climatic monitoring stations recorded rainfall in the regions of (Riyadh, Makkah, Eastern Province, Asir, Jazan, and Najran) during the past twenty-four hours.

The report indicated that the Jazan region recorded 14.4 mm in the governorate of Faifa, and 2.7 mm in Al-Dayer, while Makkah recorded 1.2 mm in Al-Awaila in Bani Saad, and 1.0 mm in Kiyad in Qunfudhah, whereas the Riyadh region recorded 0.5 mm in both Al-Badee' Al-Shamali in Al-Aflaj and Al-Saybani in Dhurma, and the Eastern Province recorded 0.5 mm at the Al-Bathaa border crossing in Al-Mahdiyah.