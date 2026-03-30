التقى سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية مصر العربية صالح بن عيد الحصيني، اليوم، مدير شؤون وكالة الأمم المتحدة لإغاثة وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين (الأونروا) الإقليمي، رولاند فريدريش.

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام والتعاون المشترك.

حضر اللقاء نائب السفير خالد بن حماد الشمري، ونائب رئيس الشؤون السياسية بالسفارة معاذ بن سعيد الغامدي.