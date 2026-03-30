التقى سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية مصر العربية صالح بن عيد الحصيني، اليوم، مدير شؤون وكالة الأمم المتحدة لإغاثة وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين (الأونروا) الإقليمي، رولاند فريدريش.
وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام والتعاون المشترك.
حضر اللقاء نائب السفير خالد بن حماد الشمري، ونائب رئيس الشؤون السياسية بالسفارة معاذ بن سعيد الغامدي.
The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini, met today with the Regional Director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Roland Friedrich.
During the meeting, topics of mutual interest and cooperation were discussed.
Attending the meeting were the Deputy Ambassador Khalid bin Hamad Al-Shammari and the Deputy Head of Political Affairs at the embassy, Muath bin Saeed Al-Ghamdi.