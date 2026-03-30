The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini, met today with the Regional Director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Roland Friedrich.

During the meeting, topics of mutual interest and cooperation were discussed.

Attending the meeting were the Deputy Ambassador Khalid bin Hamad Al-Shammari and the Deputy Head of Political Affairs at the embassy, Muath bin Saeed Al-Ghamdi.