أوضح الدفاع المدني في منطقة حائل أن فرقه باشرت حادثة احتجاز شخصين داخل مركبة جراء سيل جارٍ، حيث تم التعامل مع الحالة ميدانيًا وإنقاذهما دون تسجيل إصابات.

وبيّن أن الحادثة وقعت نتيجة مجازفة قائد المركبة بعبور أحد الأودية أثناء جريان السيول، مشيرًا إلى أنه تم تطبيق الأنظمة بحقه بالتنسيق مع المرور.

وجدد الدفاع المدني تحذيراته من خطورة عبور الأودية ومجاري السيول أثناء جريانها، داعيًا إلى الالتزام بالتعليمات حفاظًا على الأرواح والممتلكات.