The Civil Defense in the Hail region clarified that its teams responded to an incident involving the entrapment of two individuals inside a vehicle due to a flowing torrent, where they managed to handle the situation on-site and rescue them without any injuries recorded.

It indicated that the incident occurred as a result of the driver's recklessness in crossing one of the valleys during the flooding, noting that regulations were applied against him in coordination with traffic authorities.

The Civil Defense reiterated its warnings about the dangers of crossing valleys and flood channels during their flow, urging adherence to instructions to preserve lives and property.