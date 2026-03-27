The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in Al-Jubail, Eastern Province, rescued citizens whose marine vessel had malfunctioned at sea, and assistance was provided to them.

The General Directorate of Border Guard urged adherence to maritime safety guidelines and to ensure the safety of marine vessels before sailing, and to contact the numbers (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, and the Eastern Province, and (994) in other regions of the Kingdom to request assistance in emergency situations.