تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود اتصالاً هاتفياً من دولة رئيس الوزراء الهندي السيد ناريندرا مودي.

وجدّد رئيس الوزراء الهندي إدانة بلاده واستنكارها للاعتداءات الإيرانية المتكررة التي تهدّد أمن المملكة وتمس سيادتها.

كما تم خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية وتداعيات التصعيد العسكري الجاري على أمن واستقرار المنطقة والعالم، إضافة إلى مخاطره على أمن الملاحة الدولية والاقتصاد العالمي.