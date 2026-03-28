تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود اتصالاً هاتفياً من دولة رئيس الوزراء الهندي السيد ناريندرا مودي.
وجدّد رئيس الوزراء الهندي إدانة بلاده واستنكارها للاعتداءات الإيرانية المتكررة التي تهدّد أمن المملكة وتمس سيادتها.
كما تم خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية وتداعيات التصعيد العسكري الجاري على أمن واستقرار المنطقة والعالم، إضافة إلى مخاطره على أمن الملاحة الدولية والاقتصاد العالمي.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call from the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi.
The Indian Prime Minister reiterated his country's condemnation and denunciation of the repeated Iranian attacks that threaten the Kingdom's security and violate its sovereignty.
During the call, they also discussed the latest developments in the regional situation and the implications of the ongoing military escalation on the security and stability of the region and the world, in addition to its risks to international navigation and the global economy.