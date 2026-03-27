التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (الجمعة)، وزير الشؤون الخارجية بجمهورية الهند الدكتور سوبراهمانيام جايشانكار، وذلك على هامش مشاركة في الاجتماع الوزاري لمجموعة السبع (G7) المنعقد في منطقة فو دي سيرني بجمهورية فرنسا.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وسبل تعزيزها وتنميتها في مختلف المجالات، كما جرى تناول آخر المستجدات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، والموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
حضر اللقاء سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية فرنسا فهد بن معيوف الرويلي، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير وليد بن عبدالحميد السماعيل.
Today (Friday), Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial meeting held in the Fou de Serne region of the Republic of France.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields. They also discussed the latest developments on both regional and international fronts, as well as topics of mutual interest.
The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of France, Fahd bin Ma'youf Al-Ruwaili, and the Director General of the Minister's Office, Walid bin Abdulhamid Al-Sama'il.