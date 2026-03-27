Today (Friday), Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial meeting held in the Fou de Serne region of the Republic of France.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields. They also discussed the latest developments on both regional and international fronts, as well as topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of France, Fahd bin Ma'youf Al-Ruwaili, and the Director General of the Minister's Office, Walid bin Abdulhamid Al-Sama'il.