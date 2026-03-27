وقَّعت وزارة الدفاع ونظيرتها الأوكرانية، في جدة، مذكرة ترتيبات مرتبطة بالمشتريات الدفاعية.
ووقَّع الاتفاقيةَ من جانب وزارة الدفاع مساعد وزير الدفاع للشؤون التنفيذية الدكتور خالد بن حسين البياري، ومن جانب وزارة الدفاع الأوكرانية رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة للقوات المسلحة الأوكرانية الفريق أندي هناتوف.
The Ministry of Defense and its Ukrainian counterpart signed a memorandum of arrangements related to defense procurement in Jeddah.
The agreement was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defense by the Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs, Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari, and on behalf of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense by the Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Andriy Hnatov.