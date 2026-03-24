تلقى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، رسالة خطية، من سلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين.
تسلم الرسالة نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الثلاثاء)، سفير سلطنة عُمان لدى المملكة نجيب بن هلال بن سعود البوسعيدي.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، بالإضافة إلى مناقشة التطورات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received a written message from the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, concerning the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.
The message was received by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, during his meeting today (Tuesday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom, Najib bin Hilal bin Saud Al-Busaidi.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to discussing regional developments and the efforts being made regarding them.