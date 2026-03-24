The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received a written message from the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, concerning the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The message was received by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, during his meeting today (Tuesday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom, Najib bin Hilal bin Saud Al-Busaidi.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to discussing regional developments and the efforts being made regarding them.