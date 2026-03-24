تلقى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، رسالة خطية، من سلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين.

تسلم الرسالة نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الثلاثاء)، سفير سلطنة عُمان لدى المملكة نجيب بن هلال بن سعود البوسعيدي.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، بالإضافة إلى مناقشة التطورات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.