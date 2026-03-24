استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، بمقر الوزارة في الرياض اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وزير خارجية جمهورية قبرص الدكتور كونستانتينوس كومبوس. وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومجالات التعاون بما يعزز مصالحهما المشتركة.

كما تناول الوزيران مستجدات التصعيد في المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة بشأنه.

حضر الاستقبال وكيل الوزارة للشؤون السياسية الدكتور سعود الساطي، ومدير عام الإدارة الأوروبية السفير عبدالرحمن الأحمد.