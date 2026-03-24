The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Dr. Konstantinos Kombos, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh today (Tuesday). During the reception, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and areas of cooperation that enhance their common interests.

The two ministers also discussed the latest developments regarding the escalation in the region and the efforts being made in this regard.

Attending the reception were the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud Al-Sati, and the Director General of the European Administration, Ambassador Abdulrahman Al-Ahmad.