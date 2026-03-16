The Ministry of Health has apprehended a private healthcare facility for conducting obesity surgeries without obtaining the necessary legal permits to perform these surgical operations. This was discovered during the field inspections carried out by the ministry as part of its regulatory responsibilities, to ensure compliance with the health regulations approved in the Kingdom and to enhance the reliability and safety of health services.

The ministry confirmed that all legal actions have been taken against the violating institution in Jeddah, which included shutting down the obesity surgery unit in the facility, prohibiting it from obtaining a license to operate this activity for six months, in addition to imposing a financial penalty of (100,000) riyals, based on Article (20) of the Private Health Institutions Law.

The Ministry of Health urged community members to report any observations or violations related to health services through the unified contact center (937), reaffirming its continued regulatory inspections to ensure adherence to the approved health regulations and requirements, thereby enhancing the safety of beneficiaries and improving the quality of health services provided.