ضبطت وزارة الصحة منشأة صحية خاصة مخالفة لقيامها بإجراء عمليات السمنة والبدانة دون الحصول على التصاريح النظامية اللازمة لمزاولة هذه العمليات الجراحية، وذلك خلال الجولات الميدانية التي تنفذها الوزارة ضمن مسؤولياتها الرقابية، لضمان التقيد بالأنظمة الصحية المعتمدة بالمملكة وتعزيز موثوقية وسلامة الخدمات الصحية.
وأكدت الوزارة اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات النظامية بحق المؤسسة المخالفة في محافظة جدة، والتي شملت إغلاق نشاط وحدة جراحة البدانة في المنشأة، وحرمانها من الحصول على ترخيص لمزاولة هذا النشاط لمدة ستة أشهر، إضافة إلى فرض غرامة مالية قدرها (100.000) ريال، استنادًا إلى المادة (20) من نظام المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة.
ودعت وزارة الصحة أفراد المجتمع إلى الإبلاغ عن أي ملاحظات أو مخالفات تتعلق بالخدمات الصحية عبر مركز الاتصال الموحد (937)، مؤكدةً استمرار جولاتها الرقابية للتأكد من الالتزام بالأنظمة والاشتراطات الصحية المعتمدة، بما يعزز سلامة المستفيدين ويرفع جودة الخدمات الصحية المقدمة.
The Ministry of Health has apprehended a private healthcare facility for conducting obesity surgeries without obtaining the necessary legal permits to perform these surgical operations. This was discovered during the field inspections carried out by the ministry as part of its regulatory responsibilities, to ensure compliance with the health regulations approved in the Kingdom and to enhance the reliability and safety of health services.
The ministry confirmed that all legal actions have been taken against the violating institution in Jeddah, which included shutting down the obesity surgery unit in the facility, prohibiting it from obtaining a license to operate this activity for six months, in addition to imposing a financial penalty of (100,000) riyals, based on Article (20) of the Private Health Institutions Law.
The Ministry of Health urged community members to report any observations or violations related to health services through the unified contact center (937), reaffirming its continued regulatory inspections to ensure adherence to the approved health regulations and requirements, thereby enhancing the safety of beneficiaries and improving the quality of health services provided.