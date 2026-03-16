استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، سفير جمهورية الصين الشعبية لدى المملكة تشانغ هوا.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة التطورات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom, Zhang Hua.
During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and regional developments and the efforts being made regarding them were discussed.