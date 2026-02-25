جمعت أكاديمية «واس» للتدريب الإخباري أكثر من 100 إعلامي وكاتب وأكاديمي ومهتمين بالمجال الإعلامي، في أمسيتها الرمضانية بجدة أمس، للتعريف ببرنامج تمكين الخريجين الجامعيين للوظائف الإعلامية، بهدف تأهيل الكفاءات الوطنية الشابة، وتمكين الخريجين من اكتساب المهارات المهنية والتطبيقية اللازمة للالتحاق بسوق العمل الإعلامي، وفق أحدث الممارسات المهنية والتقنيات الرقمية الحديثة.

من جانبه أكد الرئيس التنفيذي لأكاديمية «واس» للتدريب الإخباري طارق بن محمد الشيخ أن الأكاديمية تسعى إلى تعزيز الشراكات الفاعلة مع الجهات الداعمة لتمكين الشباب السعودي، مشيراً إلى أن برنامج تمكين الخريجين المدعوم من صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية، يمثل خطوة نوعية لإعداد جيل إعلامي محترف قادر على مواكبة المتغيرات المتسارعة في صناعة المحتوى الإخباري.

أكاديمية «واس» للتدريب الإخباري تعرّف ببرنامج تمكين الخريجين للوظائف الإعلامية

واستعرض الشيخ خلال الأمسية مسارات التدريب المتخصصة التي تقدمها الأكاديمية، ودورها في صناعة التحول الإعلامي وبناء القدرات الوطنية، منوهاً بدعم صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية الذي يعكس تكامل الجهود الوطنية لرفع كفاءة رأس المال البشري، وسط تركيز الأكاديمية على التدريب العملي والتطبيقي داخل بيئة إعلامية احترافية، بما يسهم في سد الفجوة بين مخرجات التعليم واحتياجات سوق العمل.

إستراتيجية لبناء جيل إعلامي محترف

وأفاد أن برنامج «تمكين الخريجين» يأتي ضمن إستراتيجية الأكاديمية لبناء جيل إعلامي محترف يمتلك أدوات العمل الصحفي والمهارات الرقمية الحديثة، مشيراً إلى أن الإقبال الكبير والحضور النوعي يعكسان الاهتمام المتزايد بتطوير رأس المال البشري في القطاع الإعلامي، فيما يركز هذا البرنامج على التدريب التطبيقي داخل بيئة إخبارية احترافية، بما يسهم في تعزيز جاهزية الخريجين لسوق العمل، ويواكب مستهدفات تطوير القطاع الإعلامي في المملكة.

وشهدت الأمسية تفاعلاً واسعاً من الحضور، تجاه أهداف البرنامج ومساراته التدريبية، وبيئة التدريب العملي التي توفرها الأكاديمية والمهارات المهنية التي يسعى البرنامج إلى تنميتها لدى الخريجين، بما يواكب التحولات المتسارعة في صناعة الإعلام الرقمي.

كما تضمنت الأمسية جلسة حوارية مفتوحة أُجيب خلالها عن أسئلة واستفسارات الإعلاميين وممثلي المؤسسات الأكاديمية، وجرى التأكيد على أهمية التكامل بين الجهات التدريبية وسوق العمل لضمان تأهيل كفاءات وطنية قادرة على الإبداع والمنافسة.

من جانبهم عبّر عدد من الحضور عن تقديرهم لهذه المبادرة النوعية، مؤكدين أهمية استمرار مثل هذه البرامج التي تربط بين التعليم الأكاديمي والتطبيق المهني، وتسهم في فتح آفاق أوسع أمام الشباب السعودي للعمل في المجالات الإعلامية المختلفة.