أكاديمية «واس» للتدريب الإخباري تعرّف ببرنامج تمكين الخريجين للوظائف الإعلامية

The "WAS" Academy for News Training gathered more than 100 media professionals, writers, academics, and those interested in the media field at its Ramadan evening event in Jeddah yesterday, to introduce the program for empowering university graduates for media jobs, aimed at qualifying young national talents and enabling graduates to acquire the necessary professional and practical skills to enter the media job market, in accordance with the latest professional practices and modern digital technologies.

The CEO of the "WAS" Academy for News Training, Tariq bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh, confirmed that the academy seeks to enhance effective partnerships with supporting entities to empower Saudi youth, pointing out that the graduate empowerment program, supported by the Human Resources Development Fund, represents a qualitative step in preparing a professional media generation capable of keeping pace with the rapid changes in the news content industry.

During the evening, Al-Sheikh reviewed the specialized training pathways offered by the academy and its role in driving media transformation and building national capacities, noting the support from the Human Resources Development Fund, which reflects the integration of national efforts to enhance the efficiency of human capital, while the academy focuses on practical and applied training within a professional media environment, contributing to bridging the gap between educational outputs and labor market needs.

Strategy for Building a Professional Media Generation

He stated that the "Graduate Empowerment" program is part of the academy's strategy to build a professional media generation equipped with journalistic tools and modern digital skills, pointing out that the large turnout and qualitative attendance reflect the growing interest in developing human capital in the media sector, while this program focuses on applied training within a professional news environment, contributing to enhancing graduates' readiness for the job market and aligning with the objectives of developing the media sector in the Kingdom.

The evening witnessed wide interaction from the attendees regarding the program's objectives and training pathways, and the practical training environment provided by the academy, along with the professional skills that the program aims to develop among graduates, in line with the rapid transformations in the digital media industry.

The evening also included an open discussion session where questions and inquiries from media professionals and representatives of academic institutions were answered, emphasizing the importance of integration between training entities and the labor market to ensure the qualification of national talents capable of creativity and competition.

For their part, several attendees expressed their appreciation for this qualitative initiative, affirming the importance of continuing such programs that link academic education with professional application, contributing to opening wider horizons for Saudi youth to work in various media fields.