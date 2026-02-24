تعيش محافظة الدائر أجواءً رمضانية جميلة ومضيئة مع دخول شهر رمضان، وتكتسي المنازل والشوارع والميادين حلة رمضانية زاهية تعكس روحانية الشهر، وزينت بلدية محافظة الدائر المداخل والميادين والشارع العام بهلال رمضان والزينة التي ملأت المكان، ناشرةً أجواءً من البهجة والروحانية التي ترتبط بقدوم الشهر الفضيل.

الدائر تتزين.. والبلدية ترفع وتيرة العمل خلال الشهر الفضيل

وتتناغم أعمال البلدية في الطرقات مع مشاعر الفرح والسكينة التي يعيشها السكان والزوار خلال ليالي رمضان، التي امتزجت بين الطابع التراثي والحداثة، لتضفي لمسةً أنيقة ومبهجة تجعل من المحافظة مشهداً فريداً.

وباتت الزينة الرمضانية عنصراً بصرياً لافتاً في المشهد الحضري إذ تتزيّن الشوارع بسلاسل الأضواء، وتُعلّق الأهلة الملوّنة بأشكال تقليدية وحديثة، كما علقت اللوحات بهوية رمضان على الشوارع وليات الزينة التي زينت الميادين والمباني والمجسمات التراثية.

وتتزامن هذه الأجواء مع عادات رمضانية أصيلة تجمع الأصدقاء والعائلات في الأماكن العامة. وتُعد المجالس والمقاهي المزينة بالفوانيس وجهة مفضلة لقضاء السهرات الرمضانية، وسط أجواء تمزج بين الأصالة والتطور، وتعكس قيم الكرم والتواصل التي يتميز بها المجتمع السعودي.

وتستقطب الأسواق الشعبية المتسوقين حيث جهزت البلدية سوق رمضاني بطابع شعبي يجمع المتسوقين والبائعين في مكان واحد، يحتوي على أكشاك وبسطات ومواقع للسيارات تجتمع فيه الأسر المنتجة والباعة لعرض منتجاتهم الرمضانية من المأكولات الشعبية والحديثة.

وأوضح رئيس البلدية المهندس حسين بن أحمد الفيفي أن البلدية حرصت على رفع وتيرة العمل خلال الشهر الفضيل، وشملت الاستعدادات تكثيف الرقابة الصحية على الأسواق والمنشآت الغذائية وتعزيز أعمال النظافة العامة في جميع المحاور الرئيسية بالمحافظة.

كما تم تزيين الشوارع والساحات العامة بتركيب كشفات للزينة وعدد من المجسمات الجمالية إضافة إلى تزيين 300 عمود إنارة، لإضفاء أجواء روحانية مميزة تتناسب مع قدسية الشهر الكريم.