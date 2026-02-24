الدائر تتزين.. والبلدية ترفع وتيرة العمل خلال الشهر الفضيل

The Al-Dair Governorate experiences beautiful and radiant Ramadan atmospheres with the arrival of the month of Ramadan. Homes, streets, and squares are adorned in vibrant Ramadan decorations that reflect the spirituality of the month. The municipality of Al-Dair Governorate has decorated the entrances, squares, and main street with the crescent of Ramadan and decorations that fill the area, spreading an atmosphere of joy and spirituality associated with the arrival of this blessed month.

The municipality's efforts in the streets harmonize with the feelings of joy and tranquility experienced by residents and visitors during the nights of Ramadan, blending traditional character with modernity, adding an elegant and delightful touch that makes the governorate a unique scene.

Ramadan decorations have become a striking visual element in the urban landscape, as streets are adorned with chains of lights, and colored crescents in traditional and modern shapes are hung. Additionally, signs bearing the identity of Ramadan are displayed on the streets and decorative elements that embellish the squares, buildings, and heritage models.

These atmospheres coincide with authentic Ramadan traditions that bring friends and families together in public places. The councils and cafes decorated with lanterns are a preferred destination for spending Ramadan evenings, amidst an atmosphere that blends authenticity and development, reflecting the values of generosity and communication that characterize Saudi society.

Popular markets attract shoppers, as the municipality has prepared a Ramadan market with a popular character that brings together shoppers and vendors in one place, featuring stalls and kiosks where productive families and sellers showcase their Ramadan products, including traditional and modern foods.

The municipality's president, Engineer Hussein bin Ahmed Al-Fifi, stated that the municipality is keen to increase the pace of work during the blessed month, with preparations including intensified health inspections on markets and food establishments and enhancing general cleanliness efforts across all main areas of the governorate.

Streets and public squares have also been decorated with lighting decorations and several aesthetic models, in addition to decorating 300 light poles, to create a distinctive spiritual atmosphere that aligns with the sanctity of this blessed month.