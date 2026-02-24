التقى نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية في جمهورية رواندا السيدة أوستا كايتسي، في العاصمة الرواندية كيجالي.
وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون المشترك بين البلدين في شتى المجالات، ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
حضر اللقاء، سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين غير المقيم لدى جمهورية رواندا محمد بن خليل فالوده، ومدير عام الإدارة العامة لشؤون الدول الأفريقية صقر القرشي.
