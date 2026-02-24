The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, met today (Tuesday) with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Rwanda, Mrs. Augusta Katusi, in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

During the meeting, ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields were discussed, along with topics of mutual interest.

Present at the meeting were the non-resident Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Rwanda, Mohammed bin Khalil Faloudah, and the Director General of the General Administration for African Affairs, Saqr Al-Qurashi.