In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz; the conjoined Pakistani twins "Sufyan and Yusuf" arrived today at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, accompanied by their family, coming from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The twins were immediately transferred upon their arrival to King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital at the Ministry of National Guard to assess their condition and consider the possibility of performing separation surgery.

The General Supervisor of the King Salman Relief and Humanitarian Aid Center, and head of the medical and surgical team affiliated with the Saudi Program for Conjoined Twins, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for this noble humanitarian initiative, which embodies the medical leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the depth of its humanitarian message in caring for children from various countries around the world who suffer from complex conditions. He affirmed that the accumulated expertise and qualitative achievements of the Saudi medical team in conjoined twins separation surgeries have established the Kingdom as a leading global reference in this precise specialty and a beacon of hope for families seeking life for their children.

The family of the conjoined Pakistani twins expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom, both government and people, for the warm welcome, hospitality, and the swift response to the twins' case.