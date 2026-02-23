إنفاذاً لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز؛ وصل اليوم إلى مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض، التوأم الملتصق الباكستاني «سفيان ويوسف» برفقة ذويهما، قادمين من جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، إذ نُقل التوأم فور وصولهما إلى مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بوزارة الحرس الوطني؛ لدراسة حالتهما والنظر في إمكانية إجراء عملية فصلهما.

ورفع المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية رئيس الفريق الطبي والجراحي التابع للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة، الشكر والتقدير إلى القيادة الرشيدة على هذه المبادرة الإنسانية النبيلة، التي تجسّد الريادة الطبية للمملكة العربية السعودية وعمق رسالتها الإنسانية في رعاية الأطفال من مختلف دول العالم ممن يعانون من حالات معقدة، مؤكداً أن ما يملكه الفريق الطبي السعودي من خبرات متراكمة وإنجازات نوعية في عمليات فصل التوائم الملتصقة، رسّخ مكانة المملكة مرجعاً عالمياً متقدماً في هذا التخصص الدقيق، ووجهة أملٍ لأسرٍ تبحث عن الحياة لأبنائها.

وعبَّر ذوو التوأم الملتصق الباكستاني عن امتنانهم وتقديرهم للمملكة حكومة وشعباً على ما لقوه من حفاوة واستقبال وكرم ضيافة، وعلى الاستجابة السريعة لحالة التوأم.