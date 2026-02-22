Under the guidance of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, the Acting Commander of the Security Forces for Facilities, Major General Engineer Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Mughaiseeb, issued administrative decisions to promote 1008 individuals to the ranks following their current ones, across various specialties.

Major General Engineer Al-Mughaiseeb expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership for the attention and follow-up given to the security personnel, congratulating the promoted individuals and asking the Almighty for their success in carrying out their missions, and that the promotion serves as an incentive for them to exert more effort and dedication in serving their faith, their king, and their country.