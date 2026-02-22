بتوجيه وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف، أصدر قائد قوات أمن المنشآت المكلف اللواء المهندس سعد بن عبدالعزيز المغيصيب قرارات إدارية بترقية 1008 أفراد، للرتب التي تلي رتبهم، بمختلف التخصصات.

ورفع اللواء المهندس المغيصيب الشكر والتقدير للقيادة على ما يحظى به رجال الأمن من اهتمام ومتابعة، وهنأ الأفراد المترقين، سائلاً المولى لهم التوفيق والنجاح في تنفيذ مهماتهم، وأن تكون الترقية حافزاً لهم لبذل مزيد من الجهد والعطاء لخدمة دينهم ومليكهم ووطنهم.