His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia confirmed that the occasion of Foundation Day, which we commemorate today, February 22, reminds us of the establishment of our blessed state.

King Salman said via his account on X platform: "On this glorious day, we remember the establishment of our blessed state, which our ancestors built on the word of monotheism, achieving justice, and uniting the scattered under one banner; thanks to God's grace, this has led to security and prosperity."