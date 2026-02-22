أكد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أن مناسبة يوم التأسيس التي تحل ذكراها اليوم 22 فبراير نستذكر فيها تأسيس دولتنا المباركة.

وقال الملك سلمان عبر حسابه في منصة إكس: «نستذكر في هذا اليوم المجيد تأسيس دولتنا المباركة، التي أقامها الأجداد على كلمة التوحيد، وتحقيق العدل، وجمع الشتات تحت راية واحدة؛ بما حقق بفضل الله تعالى الأمن والازدهار».