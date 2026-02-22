The special forces of environmental security apprehended citizens violating the environmental system for committing two offenses: cutting fences and entering a protected area without a permit in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against them, and they were referred to the competent authority.

The forces clarified that the penalty for cutting or damaging fences in protected areas can reach (100,000) riyals, with the violator being required to remedy the damages and pay compensation. The penalty for entering protected areas without a permit is a fine of (5,000) riyals. They urged reporting any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife to the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.