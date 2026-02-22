ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنين مخالفين لنظام البيئة، لارتكابهما مخالفتي قطع مسيجات ودخول محمية دون ترخيص في محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما وإحالتهما للجهة المختصة.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة ‏قطع أو إتلاف مسيجات المناطق المحمية تصل إلى (100000) ريال، مع إلزام المخالف بمعالجة الأضرار ودفع التعويضات، وعقوبة مخالفة دخول المحميات دون ترخيص غرامة (5000) ريال، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة.