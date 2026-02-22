هنأ ملك المملكة المغربية الملك محمد السادس، أخاه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم التأسيس.

وأعرب في برقية بعثها لخادم الحرمين الشريفين عن تهنئته له بهذه المناسبة، راجياً من الله تعالى أن يديم على المملكة وشعبها الرقي والرخاء، في ظل قيادته الحكيمة.

وقال: «وأغتنمها مناسبة سعيدة لكي أجدد لكم الإعراب عن بالغ اعتزازي بالعلاقات المتميزة والمترسخة بين المملكة المغربية والمملكة العربية السعودية، التي نحرص سوياً على تعزيزها والارتقاء بها في كافة الميادين، بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة لشعبينا الشقيقين وتطلعاتهما إلى المزيد من الرفعة والازدهار».

ودعا الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يعيد هذه المناسبة على خادم الحرمين الشريفين بموفور الصحة والهناء وطول العمر.

كما بعث الملك محمد السادس برقية تهنئة مماثلة إلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم التأسيس، أعرب فيها عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق الأمنيات للشعب السعودي باطراد الازدهار والرفاه، داعياً الله العلي القدير أن يعيد هذه المناسبة الوطنية على سموه بالصحة والعافية والسعادة.