The King of the Kingdom of Morocco, King Mohammed VI, congratulated his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the Foundation Day anniversary.

He expressed in a telegram sent to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques his congratulations on this occasion, hoping that God Almighty will continue to grant the Kingdom and its people prosperity and progress under his wise leadership.

He said: "I take this happy occasion to renew my deep appreciation for the distinguished and solid relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which we are keen to enhance and elevate in all fields, serving the common interests of our two brotherly peoples and their aspirations for further elevation and prosperity."

He prayed to God Almighty to bring this occasion back to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques with abundant health, happiness, and long life.

King Mohammed VI also sent a similar congratulatory telegram to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the Foundation Day anniversary, expressing his best wishes and sincere hopes for the Saudi people for continued prosperity and well-being, praying to God Almighty to bring this national occasion back to His Highness with health, wellness, and happiness.