في ذكرى يوم التأسيس نرفع أصدق التهاني وأسمى التبريكات إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، سائلين الله أن يمدّهم بعونه وتوفيقه، وأن يديم على وطننا نعمة الأمن والرخاء.

من أرضٍ طاهرةٍ شهدت أولى البدايات.. انطلقت المسيرة، وتعانقت فوق رمالها عزائم الرجال، فغرسوا بذور الدولة بروحٍ مؤمنة، وسقوها بالصبر والثبات، حتى أثمرت وطناً راسخَ الأركان، عريقَ التاريخ، متجدّدَ التطلعات.

وفي ذكرى التأسيس نستعيد إشراقة تلك الانطلاقة، ونستلهم من مسيرتها روح الإصرار وصلابة الإيمان بالغاية والرسالة؛ لنجدد العهد بأن نكون امتداداً لذلك المجد، فنُسهم في بناء الحاضر، ونشارك في صناعة مستقبلٍ أكثر ازدهاراً، تتعاظم فيه الإنجازات، وتتسع آفاق الرؤية، وتتحوّل طموحات الوطن إلى واقعٍ يُلامس عنان السماء.

إنها قصة وطنٍ جمع بين أصالة الجذور وحداثة المسير، بين إرثٍ مجيدٍ وطموحٍ لا يعرف الحدود؛ وطنٌ يمضي بثقةٍ نحو الغد، ثابتاً في مبادئه، شامخاً برايته، معتزاً بقيادته وأبنائه.

كل عام والمملكة العربية السعودية تتألق بالعزة والتمكين، وتتقدّم نحو القمم، لتبقى ذكرى تأسيسها شعلةً تهدي الأجيال، وتُلهمهم العطاء والعمل والانتماء والوفاء لهذا الكيان العظيم.

مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية