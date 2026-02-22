On the anniversary of the founding day, we extend our sincerest congratulations and highest blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, and to the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, asking Allah to grant them His support and success, and to continue blessing our homeland with security and prosperity.

From a pure land that witnessed the first beginnings... the journey began, and the determination of men embraced above its sands, planting the seeds of the state with a faithful spirit, watering them with patience and steadfastness, until they bore a homeland with firm foundations, rich history, and renewed aspirations.

On the anniversary of the founding, we recall the radiance of that launch, and draw inspiration from its journey, embodying the spirit of determination and the strength of faith in purpose and mission; to renew the pledge to be an extension of that glory, contributing to building the present, and participating in creating a more prosperous future, where achievements multiply, horizons expand, and the aspirations of the nation transform into a reality that touches the sky.

It is the story of a homeland that combines the authenticity of its roots with the modernity of its path, between a glorious legacy and ambitions that know no bounds; a homeland that confidently moves towards tomorrow, steadfast in its principles, proud of its flag, and cherishing its leadership and its people.

Every year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shines with dignity and empowerment, advancing towards the peaks, keeping the memory of its founding as a flame that guides generations, inspiring them to give, work, belong, and be loyal to this great entity.

Director General of Education in the Eastern Province