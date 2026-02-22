On the anniversary of Saudi Founding Day, we recall the journey of a nation whose establishment was not merely a historical event, but the launch of a state project that has solidified the foundations of unity and stability since 1727 AD under the leadership of Imam Muhammad bin Saud - may God have mercy on him - marking the beginning of a journey to build both the individual and the place, and to establish a comprehensive civilizational system that has made the Kingdom a model of resilience and growth. Since that date, construction has remained a continuous approach, enhancing the concept of a solid state that combines authenticity and renewal, deep roots and renewed ambitions.

Over the course of three centuries, the contributions of the Saudi state have not ceased; rather, the concept of construction has evolved from unifying the entity to creating comprehensive and sustainable development, until today the Kingdom leads one of the largest transformation movements in the world through Vision 2030, which has reshaped the features of the economy, raised the ceiling of national ambition, and launched giant projects that have changed the developmental landscape and solidified the Kingdom's position on the map of regional and global influence.



This transformation has been clearly manifested in the modern urban fabric, which now reflects the identity of a nation that preserves its heritage and confidently shapes its future. Urban design in the Kingdom has reached advanced levels based on the concepts of quality of life, sustainability, and integration between humans and their environment, employing the latest global practices in smart urban planning. Major projects have become a comprehensive model in urban design and the construction of vibrant cities, combining advanced infrastructure, sustainable environments, and a knowledge-based economy, reflecting a deep understanding of the role of urban development in fostering growth and enhancing societal well-being.



In the Eastern Province in particular, this development is clearly evident due to its strategic location and economic and industrial weight, as well as the continuous attention it receives within the objectives of the Vision. The region has witnessed a qualitative leap in its developmental projects, modernization of its infrastructure, and improvement of the quality of life, making it a fundamental pillar in the national transformation journey and a living example of the integration between ambitious vision and effective implementation.



From the heart of this advanced developmental environment, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University continues its national role as an academic institution contributing to knowledge creation and building human capacities, based on its third strategic plan for 2025–2030, which is driven by a clear vision to be a pioneering university in shaping the future. Through its mission, the university aims to prepare globally competitive human capacities, produce quality research and innovations, and provide leading community contributions with inspiring competencies and effective partnerships, enhancing quality of life and creating a sustainable developmental impact.



The university has solidified its institutional identity in the area of health and quality of life, in harmony with national development priorities and community needs. Its plan focuses on achieving sustainable impact, empowering competencies, and enhancing institutional excellence. The plan includes seven strategic objectives translated into thirty-nine initiatives, from which one hundred and thirty-eight projects and performance indicators emerge, all working within integrated pathways that include developing education and learning, supporting research and innovation, enhancing infrastructure, activating governance and digital transformation, developing community partnerships, enhancing human resources, and achieving financial sustainability.



In recent years, the university has witnessed qualitative leaps in digital transformation, updating academic programs, expanding research partnerships, and enhancing the university environment that supports innovation and entrepreneurship, contributing to building a competitive knowledge-based economy and reinforcing the university's role as an active driver in the sustainable development system.



This development comes amid the unlimited support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman - may God protect them - who have made education a national priority and universities strategic platforms for shaping the future and building a knowledge-based economy.

- Director General of the University Center for Communication and Media