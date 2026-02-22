في ذكرى يوم التأسيس السعودي، نستحضر مسيرة وطنٍ لم يكن تأسيسه مجرد حدثٍ تاريخي، بل انطلاقة مشروع دولةٍ رسّخت دعائم الوحدة والاستقرار منذ عام 1727م على يد الإمام محمد بن سعود -رحمه الله- لتبدأ رحلة بناء الإنسان والمكان، وترسيخ منظومة حضارية متكاملة جعلت من المملكة نموذجاً في الثبات والنماء. فمنذ ذلك التاريخ، ظل البناء نهجاً متواصلاً، تعزز فيه مفهوم الدولة الراسخة التي تجمع بين الأصالة والتجدد، وبين الجذور العميقة والطموحات المتجددة.

وعلى امتداد ثلاثة قرون، لم يتوقف عطاء الدولة السعودية، بل تطور مفهوم البناء من توحيد الكيان إلى صناعة تنمية شاملة ومستدامة، حتى أصبحت المملكة اليوم تقود واحدة من أكبر حركات التحول في العالم عبر رؤية المملكة 2030، التي أعادت صياغة ملامح الاقتصاد، ورفعت سقف الطموح الوطني، وأطلقت مشاريع عملاقة غيّرت المشهد التنموي، ورسخت مكانة المملكة على خارطة التأثير الإقليمي والعالمي.

وقد تجلى هذا التحول بوضوح في النسيج العمراني الحديث، الذي بات يعكس هوية وطنٍ يحافظ على إرثه ويصوغ مستقبله بثقة، فالتصميم الحضري في المملكة بلغ مستويات متقدمة تقوم على مفاهيم جودة الحياة والاستدامة والتكامل بين الإنسان والمكان، مع توظيف أحدث الممارسات العالمية في التخطيط العمراني الذكي، وأصبحت المشاريع الكبرى نموذجاً متكاملاً فيّ التصميم الحضري وبناء مدن نابضة بالحياة، تجمع بين البنية التحتية المتطورة، والبيئات المستدامة، والاقتصاد المعرفي، بما يعكس فهماً عميقاً لدور العمران في صناعة التنمية وتعزيز الرفاه المجتمعي.

وفي المنطقة الشرقية على وجه الخصوص، يتجسد هذا التطور بصورة واضحة، نظراً لما تتمتع به من موقع إستراتيجي وثقل اقتصادي وصناعي، وما تحظى به من اهتمام متواصل ضمن مستهدفات الرؤية، فقد شهدت المنطقة نقلة نوعية في مشاريعها التنموية، وتحديث بنيتها التحتية، وتحسين جودة الحياة فيها، لتصبح ركيزة أساسية في مسيرة التحول الوطني، ومثالاً حياً على التكامل بين الرؤية الطموحة والتنفيذ الفاعل.

ومن قلب هذه البيئة التنموية المتقدمة، تواصل جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل دورها الوطني باعتبارها مؤسسة أكاديمية تسهم في صناعة المعرفة وبناء القدرات البشرية، مستندة إلى خطتها الإستراتيجية الثالثة 2025–2030، التي تنطلق من رؤية واضحة تتمثل في أن تكون جامعة سبّاقة في صناعة المستقبل، وتسعى الجامعة من خلال رسالتها إلى إعداد قدرات بشرية منافسة عالمياً، وإنتاج بحوث وابتكارات نوعية، وتقديم إسهامات مجتمعية رائدة بكفاءات ملهمة وشراكات فاعلة وتميز مؤسسي، بما يعزز جودة الحياة ويحدث أثراً تنموياً مستداماً.

وقد رسخت الجامعة هويتها المؤسسية في محور الصحة وجودة الحياة، انسجاماً مع أولويات التنمية الوطنية واحتياجات المجتمع، وارتكزت خطتها على تحقيق أثر مستدام، وتمكين الكفاءات، وتعزيز التميز المؤسسي. كما تضمنت الخطة سبعة أهداف إستراتيجية تُترجم إلى تسع وثلاثين مبادرة، تنبثق عنها مئة وثمانية وثلاثون مشروعاً ومؤشر أداء، تعمل جميعها ضمن مسارات متكاملة تشمل تطوير التعليم والتعلم، ودعم البحث والابتكار، وتعزيز البنية التحتية، وتفعيل الحوكمة والتحول الرقمي، وتنمية الشراكة المجتمعية، وتطوير الموارد البشرية، وتحقيق الاستدامة المالية.

وقد شهدت الجامعة خلال السنوات الأخيرة نقلات نوعية في التحول الرقمي، وتحديث البرامج الأكاديمية، وتوسيع الشراكات البحثية، وتعزيز البيئة الجامعية الداعمة للابتكار وريادة الأعمال، بما يسهم في بناء اقتصاد معرفي تنافسي، ويعزز دور الجامعة كمحرك فاعل في منظومة التنمية المستدامة.

ويأتي هذا التطور في ظل الدعم اللامحدود من لدن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان -حفظهما الله- حيث جعلا من التعليم أولوية وطنية، ومن الجامعات منصات إستراتيجية لصناعة المستقبل وبناء اقتصاد قائم على المعرفة.

- مدير عام المركز الجامعي للاتصال والإعلام