في ذكرى يوم التأسيس السعودي، نستحضر مسيرة وطنٍ لم يكن تأسيسه مجرد حدثٍ تاريخي، بل انطلاقة مشروع دولةٍ رسّخت دعائم الوحدة والاستقرار منذ عام 1727م على يد الإمام محمد بن سعود -رحمه الله- لتبدأ رحلة بناء الإنسان والمكان، وترسيخ منظومة حضارية متكاملة جعلت من المملكة نموذجاً في الثبات والنماء. فمنذ ذلك التاريخ، ظل البناء نهجاً متواصلاً، تعزز فيه مفهوم الدولة الراسخة التي تجمع بين الأصالة والتجدد، وبين الجذور العميقة والطموحات المتجددة.
وعلى امتداد ثلاثة قرون، لم يتوقف عطاء الدولة السعودية، بل تطور مفهوم البناء من توحيد الكيان إلى صناعة تنمية شاملة ومستدامة، حتى أصبحت المملكة اليوم تقود واحدة من أكبر حركات التحول في العالم عبر رؤية المملكة 2030، التي أعادت صياغة ملامح الاقتصاد، ورفعت سقف الطموح الوطني، وأطلقت مشاريع عملاقة غيّرت المشهد التنموي، ورسخت مكانة المملكة على خارطة التأثير الإقليمي والعالمي.
وقد تجلى هذا التحول بوضوح في النسيج العمراني الحديث، الذي بات يعكس هوية وطنٍ يحافظ على إرثه ويصوغ مستقبله بثقة، فالتصميم الحضري في المملكة بلغ مستويات متقدمة تقوم على مفاهيم جودة الحياة والاستدامة والتكامل بين الإنسان والمكان، مع توظيف أحدث الممارسات العالمية في التخطيط العمراني الذكي، وأصبحت المشاريع الكبرى نموذجاً متكاملاً فيّ التصميم الحضري وبناء مدن نابضة بالحياة، تجمع بين البنية التحتية المتطورة، والبيئات المستدامة، والاقتصاد المعرفي، بما يعكس فهماً عميقاً لدور العمران في صناعة التنمية وتعزيز الرفاه المجتمعي.
وفي المنطقة الشرقية على وجه الخصوص، يتجسد هذا التطور بصورة واضحة، نظراً لما تتمتع به من موقع إستراتيجي وثقل اقتصادي وصناعي، وما تحظى به من اهتمام متواصل ضمن مستهدفات الرؤية، فقد شهدت المنطقة نقلة نوعية في مشاريعها التنموية، وتحديث بنيتها التحتية، وتحسين جودة الحياة فيها، لتصبح ركيزة أساسية في مسيرة التحول الوطني، ومثالاً حياً على التكامل بين الرؤية الطموحة والتنفيذ الفاعل.
ومن قلب هذه البيئة التنموية المتقدمة، تواصل جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل دورها الوطني باعتبارها مؤسسة أكاديمية تسهم في صناعة المعرفة وبناء القدرات البشرية، مستندة إلى خطتها الإستراتيجية الثالثة 2025–2030، التي تنطلق من رؤية واضحة تتمثل في أن تكون جامعة سبّاقة في صناعة المستقبل، وتسعى الجامعة من خلال رسالتها إلى إعداد قدرات بشرية منافسة عالمياً، وإنتاج بحوث وابتكارات نوعية، وتقديم إسهامات مجتمعية رائدة بكفاءات ملهمة وشراكات فاعلة وتميز مؤسسي، بما يعزز جودة الحياة ويحدث أثراً تنموياً مستداماً.
وقد رسخت الجامعة هويتها المؤسسية في محور الصحة وجودة الحياة، انسجاماً مع أولويات التنمية الوطنية واحتياجات المجتمع، وارتكزت خطتها على تحقيق أثر مستدام، وتمكين الكفاءات، وتعزيز التميز المؤسسي. كما تضمنت الخطة سبعة أهداف إستراتيجية تُترجم إلى تسع وثلاثين مبادرة، تنبثق عنها مئة وثمانية وثلاثون مشروعاً ومؤشر أداء، تعمل جميعها ضمن مسارات متكاملة تشمل تطوير التعليم والتعلم، ودعم البحث والابتكار، وتعزيز البنية التحتية، وتفعيل الحوكمة والتحول الرقمي، وتنمية الشراكة المجتمعية، وتطوير الموارد البشرية، وتحقيق الاستدامة المالية.
وقد شهدت الجامعة خلال السنوات الأخيرة نقلات نوعية في التحول الرقمي، وتحديث البرامج الأكاديمية، وتوسيع الشراكات البحثية، وتعزيز البيئة الجامعية الداعمة للابتكار وريادة الأعمال، بما يسهم في بناء اقتصاد معرفي تنافسي، ويعزز دور الجامعة كمحرك فاعل في منظومة التنمية المستدامة.
ويأتي هذا التطور في ظل الدعم اللامحدود من لدن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان -حفظهما الله- حيث جعلا من التعليم أولوية وطنية، ومن الجامعات منصات إستراتيجية لصناعة المستقبل وبناء اقتصاد قائم على المعرفة.
- مدير عام المركز الجامعي للاتصال والإعلام
On the anniversary of Saudi Founding Day, we recall the journey of a nation whose establishment was not merely a historical event, but the launch of a state project that has solidified the foundations of unity and stability since 1727 AD under the leadership of Imam Muhammad bin Saud - may God have mercy on him - marking the beginning of a journey to build both the individual and the place, and to establish a comprehensive civilizational system that has made the Kingdom a model of resilience and growth. Since that date, construction has remained a continuous approach, enhancing the concept of a solid state that combines authenticity and renewal, deep roots and renewed ambitions.
Over the course of three centuries, the contributions of the Saudi state have not ceased; rather, the concept of construction has evolved from unifying the entity to creating comprehensive and sustainable development, until today the Kingdom leads one of the largest transformation movements in the world through Vision 2030, which has reshaped the features of the economy, raised the ceiling of national ambition, and launched giant projects that have changed the developmental landscape and solidified the Kingdom's position on the map of regional and global influence.
This transformation has been clearly manifested in the modern urban fabric, which now reflects the identity of a nation that preserves its heritage and confidently shapes its future. Urban design in the Kingdom has reached advanced levels based on the concepts of quality of life, sustainability, and integration between humans and their environment, employing the latest global practices in smart urban planning. Major projects have become a comprehensive model in urban design and the construction of vibrant cities, combining advanced infrastructure, sustainable environments, and a knowledge-based economy, reflecting a deep understanding of the role of urban development in fostering growth and enhancing societal well-being.
In the Eastern Province in particular, this development is clearly evident due to its strategic location and economic and industrial weight, as well as the continuous attention it receives within the objectives of the Vision. The region has witnessed a qualitative leap in its developmental projects, modernization of its infrastructure, and improvement of the quality of life, making it a fundamental pillar in the national transformation journey and a living example of the integration between ambitious vision and effective implementation.
From the heart of this advanced developmental environment, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University continues its national role as an academic institution contributing to knowledge creation and building human capacities, based on its third strategic plan for 2025–2030, which is driven by a clear vision to be a pioneering university in shaping the future. Through its mission, the university aims to prepare globally competitive human capacities, produce quality research and innovations, and provide leading community contributions with inspiring competencies and effective partnerships, enhancing quality of life and creating a sustainable developmental impact.
The university has solidified its institutional identity in the area of health and quality of life, in harmony with national development priorities and community needs. Its plan focuses on achieving sustainable impact, empowering competencies, and enhancing institutional excellence. The plan includes seven strategic objectives translated into thirty-nine initiatives, from which one hundred and thirty-eight projects and performance indicators emerge, all working within integrated pathways that include developing education and learning, supporting research and innovation, enhancing infrastructure, activating governance and digital transformation, developing community partnerships, enhancing human resources, and achieving financial sustainability.
In recent years, the university has witnessed qualitative leaps in digital transformation, updating academic programs, expanding research partnerships, and enhancing the university environment that supports innovation and entrepreneurship, contributing to building a competitive knowledge-based economy and reinforcing the university's role as an active driver in the sustainable development system.
This development comes amid the unlimited support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman - may God protect them - who have made education a national priority and universities strategic platforms for shaping the future and building a knowledge-based economy.
- Director General of the University Center for Communication and Media