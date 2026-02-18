Under the guidance of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Basami, issued administrative decisions to promote (4,333) individuals to the ranks following their current ones, across various specialties.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Basami expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership - may God support it - for the attention and follow-up given to security personnel, and he conveyed his thanks and appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, for his support to security personnel in various fields.

The Director of Public Security congratulated the promoted individuals, asking the Almighty - Exalted and Glorious - to grant them success in carrying out their missions, and that the promotion serves as an incentive for them to exert more effort and dedication in serving their religion, their king, and their country.