بتوجيه وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز ، أصدر مدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، قرارات إدارية بترقية (4333) فردًا، للرتب التي تلي رتبهم، بمختلف التخصصات.
ورفع الفريق محمد البسامي الشكر والتقدير للقيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- على ما يحظى به رجال الأمن من اهتمام ومتابعة، معبرًا عن شكره وتقديره لوزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز ، على دعمه لرجال الأمن في شتى المجالات.
وهنأ مدير الأمن العام الأفراد المترقين، سائلًا المولى -عزّ وجلّ- لهم التوفيق والنجاح في تنفيذ مهماتهم، وأن تكون الترقية حافزًا لهم لبذل المزيد من الجهد والعطاء لخدمة دينهم ومليكهم ووطنهم.
البسامي يصدر قرارات ترقية (4333) فرداً من منسوبي الأمن العام
Under the guidance of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Basami, issued administrative decisions to promote (4,333) individuals to the ranks following their current ones, across various specialties.
Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Basami expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership - may God support it - for the attention and follow-up given to security personnel, and he conveyed his thanks and appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, for his support to security personnel in various fields.
The Director of Public Security congratulated the promoted individuals, asking the Almighty - Exalted and Glorious - to grant them success in carrying out their missions, and that the promotion serves as an incentive for them to exert more effort and dedication in serving their religion, their king, and their country.