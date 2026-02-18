بتوجيه وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز ، أصدر مدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، قرارات إدارية بترقية (4333) فردًا، للرتب التي تلي رتبهم، بمختلف التخصصات.
ورفع الفريق محمد البسامي الشكر والتقدير للقيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- على ما يحظى به رجال الأمن من اهتمام ومتابعة، معبرًا عن شكره وتقديره لوزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز ، على دعمه لرجال الأمن في شتى المجالات.
وهنأ مدير الأمن العام الأفراد المترقين، سائلًا المولى -عزّ وجلّ- لهم التوفيق والنجاح في تنفيذ مهماتهم، وأن تكون الترقية حافزًا لهم لبذل المزيد من الجهد والعطاء لخدمة دينهم ومليكهم ووطنهم.