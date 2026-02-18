استقبل مُحافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، بمكتبه اليوم (الأربعاء)، المهنئين بحلول شهر رمضان المبارك من منسوبي المحافظة والمراكز التابعة لها.

وبادلهم مُحافظ جدة التهنئة بهذه المناسبة، سائلًا الله أن يتقبل من الجميع الصيام والقيام، وأن يعيده على الجميع بالخير والبركات.