The Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, received today (Wednesday) in his office the well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan from the employees of the governorate and its affiliated centers.

The Governor of Jeddah exchanged congratulations with them on this occasion, asking God to accept the fasting and prayers from everyone, and to bring it back to all with goodness and blessings.