The Emir of the Tabuk region, Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, launched the campaign "Generosity is from Us and Within Us," aimed at securing suitable housing for eligible citizens with ease and reliability.

The "Generosity is from Us and Within Us" campaign seeks to involve the regional emirates and unify their efforts to achieve the targeted impact through community contributions based on giving and generosity for those in dire need of housing and to achieve family stability for them.

For his part, the Minister of Municipalities and Housing and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Developmental Housing Foundation (Sakan), Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail, expressed his gratitude to the Emir of the Tabuk region for his contribution and generous support for the campaign, which enhances the empowerment of eligible families for housing. The housing platform, Jood, which is one of the initiatives of the Sakan Foundation since its launch, has contributed to providing more than 50,000 housing units benefiting over 200,000 eligible families, granting them stability through community contributions from individuals and institutions.

It is worth noting that the Jood housing platform, through its campaign "Generosity is from Us and Within Us," enables individuals and institutions to participate in supporting eligible families for developmental housing.