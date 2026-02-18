دشن أمير منطقة تبوك فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، حملة «الجود منا وفينا» الهادفة لتأمين المساكن الملائمة للمواطنين المستحقين بكل يسر وموثوقية.

وتسعى حملة «الجود منا وفينا» إلى إشراك إمارات المناطق وتوحيد جهودها لتحقيق الأثر المستهدف من خلال المساهمات المجتمعية التي تقوم على العطاء والجود لمن هم في أشد الحاجة للمساكن وتحقيق الاستقرار الأسري لهم.

من جانبه أعرب وزير البلديات والإسكان رئيس مجلس الأمناء لمؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية (سكن) ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، عن شكره لأمير منطقة تبوك على مساهمته ودعمه السخي للحملة التي تعزز من تمكين الأسر المستحقة للمسكن، إذ أسهمت منصة جود الإسكان التي هي إحدى مبادرات مؤسسة سكن منذ انطلاقها في توفير أكثر من 50 ألف وحدة سكنية استفاد منها أكثر من 200 ألف مستفيد من الأسر المستحقة ومنحهم الاستقرار من خلال المساهمات المجتمعية من أفراد المجتمع ومؤسساته.

الجدير بالذكر أن منصة جود الإسكان من خلال حملتها «الجود منا وفينا» تمكن الأفراد والمؤسسات من المشاركة في دعم الأسر المستحقة للإسكان التنموي.