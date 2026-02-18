ترتبط إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق بين إيران والولايات المتحدة من خلال مفاوضات جنيف بحسابات الكلفة والبدائل لدى الطرفين، خصوصاً في ظل تجربة اتفاق 2015، الذي أثبت أن التفاهم أمر ممكن.
ورغم الحشد العسكري الأمريكي الضخم، لا يبدو أن أياً من الطرفين يفضّل هذا السيناريو، إذ تدرك واشنطن أن أي ضربة عسكرية يمكن أن تؤخر البرنامج النووي الإيراني، إلا أنها لن تنهيه، بل قد تدفع طهران إلى تسريع الخطوات النووية والانسحاب من أي قيود رقابية.
فيما تفتح المواجهة العسكرية الباب أمام احتمالات تصعيد إقليمي واسع، يمكن أن يقود إلى صراع طويل الأمد وغير محسوب.
وأما إيران، فتدرك أن الحرب يمكن أن تدمر البنية التحتية، وتهدد الاستقرار الداخلي، لذلك فهي تخطط لسياسة «حافة الهاوية»، لكن دون الانزلاق في مواجهة عسكرية مباشرة. إلا أنه ورغم كل هذه الحسابات، فإن احتمال التصعيد يظل مطروحاً خصوصاً في حال فشلت المفاوضات الجارية حالياً.
ويبدو أن السيناريو الأكثر واقعية يتمثل في التوصل لاتفاق محدود بتجميد جزئي لتخصيب اليورانيوم مقابل تخفيف العقوبات، وهو ما يسمح للطرفين بتجنب الحرب على الأقل في المدى القريب.
The possibility of reaching an agreement between Iran and the United States through the Geneva negotiations is linked to the cost calculations and alternatives of both parties, especially in light of the 2015 agreement, which proved that understanding is possible.
Despite the massive American military buildup, neither side seems to prefer this scenario, as Washington realizes that any military strike could delay the Iranian nuclear program, but it will not end it; rather, it may push Tehran to accelerate its nuclear steps and withdraw from any monitoring constraints.
Meanwhile, military confrontation opens the door to the possibility of wide regional escalation, which could lead to a long-term and unpredictable conflict.
As for Iran, it understands that war could destroy infrastructure and threaten internal stability, so it plans a "brinkmanship" policy, but without slipping into direct military confrontation. However, despite all these calculations, the possibility of escalation remains on the table, especially if the ongoing negotiations fail.
It seems that the most realistic scenario is to reach a limited agreement for a partial freeze on uranium enrichment in exchange for easing sanctions, which would allow both parties to avoid war at least in the near term.