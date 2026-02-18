ترتبط إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق بين إيران والولايات المتحدة من خلال مفاوضات جنيف بحسابات الكلفة والبدائل لدى الطرفين، خصوصاً في ظل تجربة اتفاق 2015، الذي أثبت أن التفاهم أمر ممكن.

ورغم الحشد العسكري الأمريكي الضخم، لا يبدو أن أياً من الطرفين يفضّل هذا السيناريو، إذ تدرك واشنطن أن أي ضربة عسكرية يمكن أن تؤخر البرنامج النووي الإيراني، إلا أنها لن تنهيه، بل قد تدفع طهران إلى تسريع الخطوات النووية والانسحاب من أي قيود رقابية.

فيما تفتح المواجهة العسكرية الباب أمام احتمالات تصعيد إقليمي واسع، يمكن أن يقود إلى صراع طويل الأمد وغير محسوب.

وأما إيران، فتدرك أن الحرب يمكن أن تدمر البنية التحتية، وتهدد الاستقرار الداخلي، لذلك فهي تخطط لسياسة «حافة الهاوية»، لكن دون الانزلاق في مواجهة عسكرية مباشرة. إلا أنه ورغم كل هذه الحسابات، فإن احتمال التصعيد يظل مطروحاً خصوصاً في حال فشلت المفاوضات الجارية حالياً.

ويبدو أن السيناريو الأكثر واقعية يتمثل في التوصل لاتفاق محدود بتجميد جزئي لتخصيب اليورانيوم مقابل تخفيف العقوبات، وهو ما يسمح للطرفين بتجنب الحرب على الأقل في المدى القريب.