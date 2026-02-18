The possibility of reaching an agreement between Iran and the United States through the Geneva negotiations is linked to the cost calculations and alternatives of both parties, especially in light of the 2015 agreement, which proved that understanding is possible.

Despite the massive American military buildup, neither side seems to prefer this scenario, as Washington realizes that any military strike could delay the Iranian nuclear program, but it will not end it; rather, it may push Tehran to accelerate its nuclear steps and withdraw from any monitoring constraints.

Meanwhile, military confrontation opens the door to the possibility of wide regional escalation, which could lead to a long-term and unpredictable conflict.

As for Iran, it understands that war could destroy infrastructure and threaten internal stability, so it plans a "brinkmanship" policy, but without slipping into direct military confrontation. However, despite all these calculations, the possibility of escalation remains on the table, especially if the ongoing negotiations fail.

It seems that the most realistic scenario is to reach a limited agreement for a partial freeze on uranium enrichment in exchange for easing sanctions, which would allow both parties to avoid war at least in the near term.