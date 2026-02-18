نال الكاتب المسرحي صالح زمانان درجة الدكتوراه في فلسفة الدراما والنقد المسرحي من كلية الآداب بـجامعة عين شمس، عن أطروحته الموسومة بـ«التجلّيات الفنيّة للهُويّة الوطنيّة في المسرح السعودي (2016م–2024م)».


وبحث زمانان في دراسته صيغ تمثيل الهوية وبنائها في المسرح السعودي المعاصر، وكيف تجلّت فنيًّا في ضوء الأهداف والطموحات التي رسمتها رؤية السعودية 2030، محللًا عددًا من التجارب المسرحية خلال الفترة المحددة، ومستكشفًا الأبعاد الجمالية والفكرية التي أسهمت في تشكيل الخطاب المسرحي الوطني.


ونالت الأطروحة تقدير «امتياز مع مرتبة الشرف الأولى»، مع توصية لجنة المناقشة بتداولها بين الجامعات المصرية والعربية والدولية، تقديرًا لقيمتها العلمية وما تضمنته من نتائج وتوصيات.


وتكوّنت لجنة المناقشة من الدكتور سامح مهران (مناقشًا ورئيسًا – مصر)، والدكتور خالد أمين (مناقشًا – المغرب)، والدكتور أحمد مجاهد (مشرفًا – مصر)، وسط حضور جمع من الأكاديميين والمثقفين والفنانين من مصر والسعودية وعدد من الدول العربية.