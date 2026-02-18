The playwright Saleh Zamanan obtained a PhD in Drama Philosophy and Theater Criticism from the Faculty of Arts at Ain Shams University, for his thesis titled "The Artistic Manifestations of National Identity in Saudi Theater (2016-2024)."



In his study, Zamanan explored the forms of representing and constructing identity in contemporary Saudi theater, and how it artistically manifested in light of the goals and aspirations outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, analyzing several theatrical experiences during the specified period, and investigating the aesthetic and intellectual dimensions that contributed to shaping the national theatrical discourse.



The thesis received a rating of "Excellent with First-Class Honors," with a recommendation from the discussion committee to circulate it among Egyptian, Arab, and international universities, in recognition of its scientific value and the results and recommendations it included.



The discussion committee consisted of Dr. Samah Mahran (Discussant and Chair – Egypt), Dr. Khaled Amin (Discussant – Morocco), and Dr. Ahmed Mujahid (Supervisor – Egypt), in the presence of a gathering of academics, intellectuals, and artists from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and several other Arab countries.